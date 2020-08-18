Ada High athletic director Mike Anderson met with the media at the tail end of the 2020 Ada High School Football Media Day Saturday morning at the Craig McBroom Football Complex.
It certainly didn’t look like any media day this sportswriter had attended in the past.
Everyone from players to coaches to booster club members and even we media folks were all masked up.
If senior quarterback turned wide receiver Zac Carroll hadn’t been wearing his familiar No. 5 jersey, I probably wouldn’t have recognized him. He would have likely blended in with the 47 other masked Cougar players that were on hand to take Media Day photos.
We didn’t even line up the players for a team photo this year. School photo girl and technological wiz Paula Ross is going to create a team photo from everyone’s mug shots.
Head coach Chris Berus said the school got this idea from a calendar the Yukon High School athletic department has been producing the past few years. It still makes an old, set-in-his-ways Ada News sports editor nervous about not having a true team photo for the 2020 Ada News Football Special (which publishes at the end of this month), but Berus assures me everything will be fine.
There were far more discussions about how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting Cougar football now and moving forward than Xs and Os. Those questions and answers will come later. After all, the Cougars had barely had one full week of practices this preseason due to Ada officials deciding to shut down drills after some positive coronavirus cases reared their ugly heads earlier this month.
“It wasn’t something that was drastic that we had to do. It’s something we decided to do for our students and our coaches,” Harwell said of the decision for Ada High athletics to take a 14-day break.
Now that practice has resumed, one of the questions that were asked of Berus and Harwell was how will game day at Norris Field look during the 2020 season?
It was a hard question for Harwell to answer.
“We’re still making decisions on that. What’s so difficult about this is we’ll make a decision and it could change. For example, I can tell you what game day is going to look like on Saturday (Aug. 15) at 11 a.m. and it may change Monday at 11 a.m. Everything is so fluid,” Harwell said. “We’re consulting with the CDC, the health department ... Our main concern is for us to be able to play this season and for our students to have a chance to participate. Everything we’re doing is not only for the safety of our students and coaches but also to be able to have this season.”
Although things might certainly change before Ada’s Homecoming game against Durant rolls around on Sept. 18, Harwell shared what he thinks game day will look like at this point.
Masks, masks everywhere
“We’re going to require a mask. For you to get in the stadium, you will have to have a mask,” Harwell said.
Ticket sales
• “We are going to reduce the number of tickets that we sell. At this time, we’re looking at pre-selling all tickets. We will not have a ticket booth open at the game. We’ll probably open the gates around 6:45. In the past we’ve opened them at 5:45,” he said.
No capacity crowds
• “Right now we’re in contact with East Central about how many their stadium will hold. We’ll adjust according to how many their stadium will hold as to how many tickets we’ll sell,” Harwell said.
Stay in the stands
• “No one will be allowed on the field before, during and after the game other than what we call essential personnel. There’s a good possibility we won’t use the locker rooms at East Central. We made have a tent set up for our athletes. And we’ll talk the visiting team about doing the same thing,” he said. “We’ve even talked about our kids warming up at the high school field and then quickly bussing over there.”
Understandably, things won’t be and can’t be the same during Ada’s 2020 gridiron campaign.
“It’s going to look totally different than it has before,” Harwell said.
Harwell admitted that running an athletic department during a pandemic has been one of the most difficult things Harwell has had to deal with during his time as an administrator. It’s likely to get a little worse before it gets better. But it will get better.
“It’s absolutely my most challenging year as the athletic director. There’s nothing that compares to this. But I’m going to tell you this. We’re going to win in the end,” he said.
