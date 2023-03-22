McLoud slips past Byng with big third inning

MCLOUD — The Byng Pirates were cruising right along and built a 7-0 lead against McLoud in a Monday night road contest.
But the Redskins scored 10 runs in the bottom of the third inning on the way to a 15-victory.
It was the first loss of the year for Byng, which slipped to 4-1 overall and 2-1 in District 4A-2 play. McLoud improved to 3-4 and 1-3.
McLoud was scheduled to visit Byng on Tuesday. The Pirates will compete in the Sulphur Festival on Thursday and Friday. Byng meets Heritage Hall at 7 p.m. Thursday night and matches up with Sulphur at 7 p.m. Friday night.
McLoud took advantage of five walks, a hit batter and two Byng errors during the second-inning flurry. Koltyn Stevens also hit a big three-run double in the frame.
Byng actually out-hit McLoud 10-6. Cooper McCage led the Pirates at the plate, finishing 2-for-4 with a home run, a walk, and three runs scored.
Bo Boatwright finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored for the visitors, while Naaman Lee went 2-for-3 with a double, walk and an RBI. Mason Carter and Hagen Graham both hit doubles
Five members of the Byng pitching staff combined for nine strikeouts, 12 walks and four hit batters while allowing six earned runs.
Caiden Mitchell finished 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI and scored three runs to lead McLoud’s offense. Geronimo Hastings ended up 1-for-3 with two walks, three RBIs and two runs scored for the home team.
Stratford bounces
host Tish club
TISHOMINGO — The Stratford Bulldogs used a nine-run volley in the top of the second inning to speed past Tishomingo 13-2 in a Monday night road game.
It was the first win of the 2023 season for coach Jason Fulks’ squad, which is now 1-2. The Indians fell to 2-1 after absorbing their first loss of the year.
Stratford traveled to Healdton Tuesday night and is set to compete in the Stroud Tournament on Thursday. Stratford meets Prague at 4 p.m. and faces host Stroud at 6 p.m. in a Thursday tournament doubleheader.
The Bulldogs led 12-0 after the huge second inning. That frame included RBI doubles by Canaan Weddle and Josiah Stevens and a two-run double by Walker Chandler.
Weddle led a 10-hit SHS offense, going 3-for-4 with three doubles, four RBIs and two runs scored. Chandler finished 2-for-2 with two doubles, two walks, two RBIs and two runs scored from the top of the Stratford batting order. Tyler Bigs also had two hits and scored twice for the Bulldogs.
Jase Fulks finished 1-for-3 with a walk, a triple and two runs scored, while John Mann ended up 1-for-2 with a double, a walk, an RBI and two runs scored.
SHS hurlers Biggs and Stevens combined for two strikeouts, and three walks and allowed just one earned run in four innings.
