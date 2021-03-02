McLain moves past Ada boys

The 11th-ranked Ada High boys basketball team appeared to run out of steam in the fourth quarter of a 42-33 loss to unranked Tulsa McClain Saturday afternoon in a Class 4A Regional Tournament consolation championship game inside the Cougar Activity Center.
First-year head coach Kyle Caufield saw his team’s season come to a close at 14-9, while the Titans move on to the area tournament at 9-9.
The game went back and forth for the first three quarters.
Ada led 13-8 in the opening frame, but McLain put together a 14-7 run to take a 22-20 lead at halftime. Both teams scored nine points each in the third period but the Titans ended the game on an 11-4 surge. Ada didn’t hit a field goal over the final eight minutes. Ada’s fourth-quarter scoring came from two free throws each by Devon MacCollister and Kaden Cooper.
Sophomore Andrew Hughes paced the Ada offense with eight points. David Johnson and Jack Morris followed with six points apiece, while Cooper managed just five points.
Elmon Galloway led all scorers with 17 points for Tulsa McLain, while Khalil Liggins just missed double figures with nine.
