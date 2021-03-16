BETHANY — The East Central University football team needed just one more big play from the offense and receiver Jackson McFarlane was happy to oblige.
Jackson, a graduate of Ada High School, hauled in a pass 12 yards down the field, made a Southern Nazarene defender miss, raced down the right sideline and sped into the end zone for a 49-yard touchdown with four minutes to play in the Tigers 35-28 win over the Crimson Storm Saturday afternoon.
McFarlane admitted via social media that he got a great block by fellow receiver La’Quan Wells that sprung him free for the TD. McFarlane finished with three grabs for 76 yards.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it took seven months for the Tigers to finally get on the field.
Junior running back Ontario “Mookie” Douglas had a monster game for the Tigers. He finished with 116 yards and three touchdowns on 31 rushes. He scored on runs of 4, 1 and 4 yards.
Douglas moved up on two of the three ECU Career Top 10 lists he’s part of. He went from No. 14 to No. 11 on the 2,000 career rushing yards list and now sits at 2,257. He moved from the No. 6 spot to the No. 3 spot on the rushing touchdowns list with 29. And it was his 10th 100-yard rushing performance, putting him nine on that list.
The Tigers won the see-saw affair despite being outgained 577 yards to 392 yards by Southern Nazarene.
ECU got an 86-yard kickoff return for a touchdown from Greg Howell, a junior from Chicago, Illinois, that knotted the score at 14-14 at the 10:03 mark of the third quarter.
The Crimson Storm got a 24-yard TD run by Chris Shelmire with 5:52 left in the game to tie the game at 28-all.
Hrncir completed 9-of-21 passes for 145 yards for East Central.
Sophomore linebacker Calvin Baker led the defensive charge for the Tigers with 11 tackles, including two for losses.
Quarterback Gage Porter, a junior from Elk City, had a monster game for SNU. He completed 11-of-21 passes for 286 yards and one touchdown and rushed for 205 yards on 20 carries and a score. Porter couldn’t connect on a Hail Mary attempt in the final seconds.
The Tigers will now get ready for the first of two exhibition games with NCAA Division I foes. ECU travels to Tarleton State at 6 p.m. April 1 and hosts Lincoln College at 1 p.m. on April 10, the only home game of the unusual spring season for the Tigers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.