McDonald runs wild in Sulphur victory

LONE GROVE — See Tavius McDonald. See Tavius McDonald run.
Host Lone Grove did plenty of that Friday night as the Sulphur running back piled up 236 yards and scored three touchdowns to help the Bulldogs roll to a 49-26 road win.
Sulphur, ranked No. 3 in Class 3A, stayed unbeaten at 6-0 overall and 3-0 in District 3A-2 play, while Lone Grove suffered its first defeat, falling to 4-1 and 2-1.
Sulphur led just 35-26 early in the fourth quarter, but McDonald TD runs of 10 and 49 yards put the game out of reach.
McDonald scored on a 4-yard run in the first quarter and after a Lone Grove score and missed PAT kick, Ethan Massey found the end zone from 6 yards out for Sulphur to make it 14-6.
McDonald then took a pass from Reese Ratchford and raced 14 yards for a score that helped boost the Bulldog lead to 21-6. He finished with four catches for 48 yards.
Sulphur scored on a 34-yard punt return that boosted the score to 28-6, but a Longhorn TD just before halftime made it 28-13 at the break.
Lone Grove actually outgained Sulphur 449-410 in total yards. The Bulldogs’ rushing attack piled up 355 yards compared to 294 for the hosts. But Colton Jones passed for 155 yards with one interception compared to 55 passing yards for SHS.
Ethan Massey led the Sulphur defense with eight tackles, while Brayden Standifer had seven stops and Price Daube added six.
McDonald also had a 37-yard kickoff return, giving him 321 all-purpose yards.
In a huge fall break showdown, Sulphur travels to No. 4 Plainview Thursday night. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
