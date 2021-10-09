OKLAHOMA CITY — Roff senior Lillie McDonald had earned the dreaded “Silver Sombrero” — three consecutive strikeouts — heading into the bottom of the ninth inning of her team’s matchup with Turner in the first round of the Class B State Tournament Thursday at Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.
Turner ace Alex Westfall had shut down Roff for eight strong innings, allowing just one hit to that point.
Camden Simon led off the bottom of the ninth with a walk and went to second on a passed ball and headed to third on a sacrifice bunt by Kailyn Gore.
Westfall recorded her 14th strikeout for the second out of the inning before McDonald ripped a 1-2 pitch to left field for an RBI double. Simon crossed the plate with the winning run and Roff players raced toward McDonald to celebrate the Lady Tigers dramatic 1-0 extra-inning victory.
The second-ranked Tigers advanced to a Friday semifinal contest with a 24-7 record, while No. 7 Turner is done at 22-4.
Roff head coach Jason Trimmer was thrilled to see his senior come through in the clutch for his team.
“If you know Lillie, you know that after three strikeouts she has nearly beaten herself up past the point of return,” Trimmer told The Ada News. “So for her to do that for just the second hit of the ballgame is just really impressive. As a coach, getting to see your players succeed in big moments like that is such an awesome feeling.”
Westfall absorbed the loss for the Lady Falcons despite allowing just two hits and six walks in 8.2 strong innings.
Roff junior Danleigh Harris turned in her usual stellar pitching performance for the Lady Tigers. She struck out 12, walked just two and allowed two hits in nine innings.
Turner left just four players on base in the long contest, while Roff stranded just six.
Roff’s other hit came from sophomore Kendra Kirk with two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Turner got a one-out single from Tallie Tynes in the bottom of the third inning and a two-out base hit by Adison Lee during a ninth-inning uprising. Lee’s single put runners at the corners but Hill hit a hard line drive back to Harris to end that THS threat.
