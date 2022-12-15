McCullough selected for 35 Under 35 Coaches Leadership Institute

The American Football Coaches Association announced the selections for its 2023 35 Under 35 Leadership Institute and East Central University’s Head Football Coach, Kris McCullough, has been named to the elite class.
“I am honored and blessed to be recognized with such a prestigious honor,” said McCullough. “I am excited to be a part of the 2023 AFCA 35 Under 35 class.”
In just his first year as the Tigers head coach, McCullough led the team to one of ECU’s most successful football seasons since 1993 with nine wins, the program’s seventh bowl game appearance at the fifth annual Fun Town RV Heritage Bowl in Corsicana, Texas, and several NCAA Division II top 10 rankings including No. 1 in turnover margin, turnovers gained, and fumbles recovered.
According to the AFCA announcement, the AFCA 35 Under 35 Coaches Leadership Institute is a prestigious program aimed at identifying and developing premier, future leaders in the football coaching profession. Selected participants are invited to attend the one-day institute that features a curriculum of interactive lectures focused on topics specifically tailored to emphasize leadership in the coaching profession, ethics, influential responsibilities, career progression and family balance.
Members of the 35 Under 35 Coaches Leadership Institute receive a stipend to assist with expenses incurred while attending the AFCA Convention. They will be published in AFCA Magazine, AFCA Insider weekly email blast and/or have their articles and videos added to the AFCA Educational Library.
Additionally, participants will be placed on the AFCA Foundation Committee and become a part of a prestigious network of rising coaches in the profession along with many other great benefits.
McCullough was chosen among over 200 high-quality applicants that were required to submit a resume, five references, a 1,600-word article or a five minute live instructional video on a position-specific topic of the applicant’s choosing.
McCullough was the only Great American Conference or Division II coach to be selected. He is joined by coaches from Michigan, Texas, Auburn, Tennessee and the Seattle Seahawks of the NFL to name a few.
“These men are some of the best in the business,” said McCullough. “I am eager to get to the convention and learn from them. This honor is something I will be proud of for the rest of my life.”
