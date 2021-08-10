ALLEN — Matt McCreary is an Ada Cougar at heart, but make no mistake about it. He feels right at home in Allen.
McCreary — who graduated from Ada High School and spent the past two seasons coaching linemen for the Cougars as an assistant coach — is now in charge of the Allen football program. McCreary led his team into fall practice Monday for the first time as a head coach.
Allen athletic director Chad Colbert was instrumental in luring McCreary to Allen from Ada after Rob Green left town after the 2020 season.
“I’ve always kind of wanted to be a head coach deep down,” McCreary told The Ada News at the team’s annual Media Day Monday morning. “This opportunity came up and I know Chad Colbert real well. He’s got this vision of what these programs are supposed to look like and how they’re supposed to be run. Chad and I share that vision.”
Before moving to Ada, McCreary was the offensive line coach at Allen for four years. That also helped to make the transition much easier.
“I knew a lot of these kids when they were in junior high and it’s a great administration to work for,” he said. “I really want to get out here and build something and create something special.”
McCreary said he will always cherish his time at his alma mater and the relationships that were built.
“I’m always going to be an Ada Cougar, being an alumnus and all that,” he said.
“I learned a lot at Ada. It was almost embarrassing realizing how much you don’t know going into something like that,” he said. “I’m so grateful for that (experience). I learned from everybody. I learned from the other English teachers. I learned from coach Berus (former Ada High head coach Chris Berus). I learned from coach Bohannon (Ada wrestling coach Kyle Bohannon, ). I learned from coach Lemo (former Ada assistant coach Mart Leming). I learned from coach Jones (Ada boys soccer coach Cole Jones) in soccer. Every single one of them was happy for me.”
McCreary has tucked that information away to use while building up the Allen football program.
“I learned a little bit of something from everybody. That’s part of what makes that place great. They have all these different coaches with all this different knowledge and I stole from all of them,” he said. “I formed relationships with all those guys and now they are resources for knowledge. I want to build something to rival them here if that makes sense.”
McCreary said he’s surrounded by three good assists at Allen in Greg Sanders, Ethan Sharp and Stephen Mapp.
“We’re in this together. This isn’t my office. This is the coaches’ office. All of the coaches have a place in here. I want to make sure these assistant coaches feel appreciated and they are listened to,” McCreary said. “I have a vision of how I think things should be or how something should work but if they have an idea I’m always willing to listen and make changes if need be.”
McCreary has been pleased with the progress his team has made from spring football practices through summer workouts. The Allen coaching staff hopes to see continued improvement now that fall drills have begun.
“I really want to bring up the level of expectations and standards. I think if we start having high expectations for these kids they’ll have high expectations for themselves,” he said.
Allen’s first scrimmage of the preseason is set for Aug. 20.
