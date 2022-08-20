McCollum tosses four perfect innings for host Tupelo

TUPELO — Sophomore pitcher Brody McCollum was perfect through four innings and the host Tupelo Tigers blanked Rock Creek 10-0 Thursday in the first round of their own fall baseball tournament.
Coach Clay Weller’s club improved to 2-2 on the year and was set to meet Moss in a Friday semifinal contest. The tournament resumes today at 10 a.m. with the consolation championship followed by the third-place contest at 12:15 p.m. and the title game at 2:45 p.m.
In another first-round game, Class A powerhouse Silo saw its impressive win streak reach 45 games with a 10-0 victory over Stonewall.
Tupelo 10, Moss 0
McCollum struck out two and didn’t walk a batter or allow a hit or run in four magnificent innings for the home team. He needed just 43 pitchers to close the game out.
Tupelo pounded 10 hits in the game, led by Cash Wafford who finished 3-for-3 with three RBIs and a run scored. Peyton Bills finished 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored, while leadoff man Davin Weller went 2-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and three runs scored. Taecyn Meek cracked a double and drove in two runs, while McCollum ended up 1-for-1 with a walk and an RBI.
Patrick Ingram absorbed the mound loss for the Mustangs. He struck out one, walked three and allowed five earned runs in 1.2 innings.
Silo 10, Stonewall 0
Silo hurler Gabe Hernandez kept the Longhorns’ offense in check and picked up the pitching victory. He struck out nine, walked two and allowed just two hits in a four-inning shutout.
Conner Cordell paced a nine-hit Rebel offensive outburst. He finished 2-for-3 with a home run, a double, three RBIs and two runs scored. Sawyer Reddick went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, while Josh Trout also had a pair of hits and drove in a run. Shawn Weaver ripped a double and scored a run.
Stonewall’s two hits came from Garrett Gambrell and Angel Gutierrez. Three SHS pitchers combined for two strikeouts, seven walks and two hit batters.
Silo improved to 6-0 on the year, while Stonewall dipped to 3-4. The Longhorns played Navajo Friday in consolation play. They are scheduled to travel to Latta at 4:30 p.m. on Monday.
