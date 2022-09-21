ROFF — Bill McCarter clubbed two home runs and the Roff Tigers pelted Amber-Pocasset 16-3 in a Monday night home game.
The Tigers, ranked No. 1 in Class B, finished the season unbeaten at 21-0 while Class A No. 8 Amber-Pocasset dropped to 24-7.
It’s on to the playoffs for coach Danny Baldridge’s club, which is seeking its fifth consecutive state championship.
Roff broke open the game with an 11-run surge in the bottom of the second inning.
McCarter ended his big day going 4-for-4 with a double, his two homers, six RBIs and three runs scored in an 18-hit RHS barrage.
Six other Roff players had two hits each.
● Cade Baldridge finished 2-for-2 with a walk, a grand slam, four RBIs and three runs scored. He was also hit by a pitch.
● Brand Wilson went 2-for-4.
● Dylan Reed finished 2-for-4 with an RBI.
● Easton Riddle went 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored.
● Beau Joplin ended up 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored.
● Lane McCarter finished 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Tallen Bagwell slapped a double and scored two runs for the Tigers.
Jared Jones led the Panthers at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a run scored. Both Tyler Shaw and Wyatt Hearrell each had a hit and drove in a run for the visitors.
Wilson picked up the pitching win for the Tigers. He struck out four, walked one and allowed just one hit in four shutout innings. Bill McCarter finished up on the hill for Roff.
The Tigers will now host a Class B District Tournament involving Wapanucka and Pittsburg beginning at noon on Thursday.
Latta pushes past
Colbert for road win
COLBERT — Holden Lee drove in three runs and Brody Williams scored three times and the Latta Panthers clubbed Colbert 15-6 in a Monday road game.
Coach Dillon Atkinson’s squad, ranked No. 14 in Class A, improved to 12-13 on the year, while Colbert dropped to 10-8.
Latta will host a four-team Class A District Tournament that also includes Arapaho-Butler, Santa Fe South and Fletcher beginning at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Panther Park.
The Panthers were clinging to a slim 7-6 before erupting for six runs in the top of the sixth inning. The Panthers added two more insurance runs in the seventh.
Lee finished the contest 1-for-3 with a walk, three RBIs and two runs scored. He was also hit by a pitch twice. Williams walked and drove in a run to go with his three runs scored. Carson Abbott went 2-for-3 with three walks, two RBIs and two runs scored from the top of the LHS lineup.
Jackson Presley and Hunter Price both had two RBIs apiece for the visitors.
Zeagan Stewart, Gavin Mullins, Ryder Perry and Gestin Pollard all saw mound action for the Panthers.
Mistakes costly for
Stonewall in loss to Asher
ASHER — The Stonewall Longhorns couldn’t overcome a whopping 10 errors in a 19-12 loss to host Asher on Monday.
Asher, ranked No. 19 in Class B, improved to 6-18 on the year, while Stonewall dropped to 18-13.
Stonewall trailed just 13-12 before the Indians scored six times in the bottom of the sixth inning to get some breathing room.
Conner Thompson led a nine-hit Asher offense, going 2-for-5 with two doubles, three RBIs and two runs scored. Brogan Culwell finished 2-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs scored for the hosts, while Bryce Lamb went 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and three runs scored. Kelby Fowler cracked a double, drove in a run and scored twice for Asher, while Dayton Fowler finished 1-for-2 with a walk and three runs scored.
Ryan Guffey led an eight-hit Stonewall offense. He finished 4-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored. No other SHS player had more than one hit.
Garrett Gambrel finished 1-for-3 with two walks, two RBIs and two runs scored, while Mika Matt went 1-for-2 with three walks, an RBI, a double and a run scored.
Six Asher pitchers combined for 15 walks, five strikeouts and six hit batters. Stonewall used four pitchers who struck out nine, walked eight and hit six batters.
The Longhorns face Earlsboro at 1 p.m. Thursday in a Class A District Tournament in Tushka.
