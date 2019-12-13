McAlester turns back Cougar wrestlers

MCALESTER — The Ada High School wrestling team got pinfall victories from Kohner Gallagher and Blaine Wright but couldn’t catch McAlester in a 45-26 road matchup Tuesday night.
The night wasn’t without controversy.
During a testy 126-pound match between Ada’s Chris Wilber and McAlester’s Corbin Price, the MHS grappler lifted his Ada opponent and slammed him down according to a report in the McAlester News-Capital. The score was knotted at 2-2 at that point. However, during an injury timeout, Ada received a coach’s misconduct for a heated exchange regarding the slam and Price hung on for a 4-2 win.
Ada’s Tre Ivy got the Cougars on the board with a 13-2 decision over Jackson Kidd at 132-pounds.
Justin Blake of Ada held an early 4-0 lead in his 138-pound match with McAlester’s Andrew Major before suffering a pinfall loss in the third period.
Ada’s Max Rhynes rolled to a 13-2 win over McAlester foe Caleb Squyers at 170 pounds.
Gallagher’s victory came at 195 pounds while Wright’s pin was in the heavyweight match.
Wyatt Jarvis got a forfeit at 220 pounds for the Cougars.
Note: McAlester News-Capital Editor Adrian O’Hanlon III contributed to this report.
The Results
McAlester 45, Ada 26
106: Bradley Vanblaricom (M) def. Parker Fishburn (A), 15-0
113: Nathan Hutchison (M) def. Phillip Cravett (A), 13-0
120: Jeron Jessen (M) def. Jose Palma (A), 9-5
126: Corbin Price (M) def. Chris Wilber (A), 4-2
132: Tre Ivy (A) def. Jackson Kidd (M), 13-2
138: Andrew Major (M) pinned Justin Blake (A)
145: Larry Lowe (M) wins by forfeit
152: Trey Howard (M) wins by forfeit
160: Gunnar Spence (M) pinned William Thomas (A)
170: Max Rhynes (A) def. Caleb Squyers (M), 13-2
182: Wyatt Grinnel (M) pinned Cotie Bennett (A)
195: Kohner Gallagher (A) pinned Dorien Martinez (M)
220: Wyatt Jarvis (A) wins (forfeit)
285: Blaine Wright (A) pinned Austin Hood (M)
