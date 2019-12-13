McAlester turns back Cougar wrestlers

Ada’s Max Rhynes has McAlester’s Caleb Squyers in a jam during their 170-pound match at a dual Tuesday night in McAlester.

 Adrian O’Hanlon III | CNHI Sports Oklahoma

MCALESTER — The Ada High School wrestling team got pinfall victories from Kohner Gallagher and Blaine Wright but couldn’t catch McAlester in a 45-26 road matchup Tuesday night.

The night wasn’t without controversy.

During a testy 126-pound match between Ada’s Chris Wilber and McAlester’s Corbin Price, the MHS grappler lifted his Ada opponent and slammed him down according to a report in the McAlester News-Capital. The score was knotted at 2-2 at that point. However, during an injury timeout, Ada received a coach’s misconduct for a heated exchange regarding the slam and Price hung on for a 4-2 win.

Ada’s Tre Ivy got the Cougars on the board with a 13-2 decision over Jackson Kidd at 132-pounds.

Justin Blake of Ada held an early 4-0 lead in his 138-pound match with McAlester’s Andrew Major before suffering a pinfall loss in the third period.

Ada’s Max Rhynes rolled to a 13-2 win over McAlester foe Caleb Squyers at 170 pounds.

Gallagher’s victory came at 195 pounds while Wright’s pin was in the heavyweight match.

Wyatt Jarvis got a forfeit at 220 pounds for the Cougars.

Note: McAlester News-Capital Editor Adrian O’Hanlon III contributed to this report.

———o———

The Results

McAlester 45, Ada 26

106: Bradley Vanblaricom (M) def. Parker Fishburn (A), 15-0

113: Nathan Hutchison (M) def. Phillip Cravett (A), 13-0

120: Jeron Jessen (M) def. Jose Palma (A), 9-5

126: Corbin Price (M) def. Chris Wilber (A), 4-2

132: Tre Ivy (A) def. Jackson Kidd (M), 13-2

138: Andrew Major (M) pinned Justin Blake (A)

145: Larry Lowe (M) wins by forfeit

152: Trey Howard (M) wins by forfeit

160: Gunnar Spence (M) pinned William Thomas (A)

170: Max Rhynes (A) def. Caleb Squyers (M), 13-2

182: Wyatt Grinnel (M) pinned Cotie Bennett (A)

195: Kohner Gallagher (A) pinned Dorien Martinez (M)

220: Wyatt Jarvis (A) wins (forfeit)

285: Blaine Wright (A) pinned Austin Hood (M)

Jeff Cali has been covering sports in the Ada area since the mid-90s. He graduated from Byng High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from East Central University.

