McAlester tailback signs with OU

MCALESTER — Erik McCarty is officially a Sooner.
The McAlester senior signed his National Letter of Intent to play college football for the University of Oklahoma on Wednesday during a signing ceremony at Bob Brumley Gymnasium.
McCarty said it was a lifetime of work culminating in one moment, and he’s proud to be fulfilling a long-time dream.
“It’s something else, man. It’s just something I’ve dreamed of as a little kid,” he said. “From growing up outside the football stadium, running around and throwing the football around to finally getting the chance to be on the football field — it’s crazy. It’s a dream come true.”
“It means a lot to me (to be a Sooner),” he added. “I walk around with Oklahoma on my chest with pride. It’s something that I’m very proud of.”
But he noted that the work is only just beginning, as he begins a brand new chapter of his life playing in the secondary in Norman.
“My goal and what I’m looking at is to go up there and help change, make it back what it was,” he said. “I like being in the box, I like fitting, I like hitting people. It’s just football, I love it. No matter where I’m playing, no matter what position I’m playing at, I just love the game of football and I want to do whatever I can to play.”
McCarty had successful knee surgery last week following a season-ending injury on Nov. 18. But he will now be graduating from McAlester early and begin his college career in Norman next month, diving into OU strength coach Jerry Schmidt’s workouts as he rehabs his way back to full health.
“It’s just getting this recovery process going,” McCarty said. “I’m just ready to get on the road and get going so I can go up (to Norman) and be a Sooner.”
McCarty was able to take an official visit Dec. 11-13, where he said he got to meet fellow members of the Sooners’ 2023 recruiting class, as well as meet some of his new teammates and coaches.
“It was amazing. All of us recruits hung out and got along, and we got to hang out with some of the players,” he said. “I couldn’t have asked for a better time.”
McCarty is following in the footsteps of his father, Erik McCarty, Sr. — who joined the Sooners himself out of high school as an offensive lineman. He said it has been a life-long dream to go play for the university that has meant so much to his family, and believes it will set him on the path to attain even further goals in the future.
Still, he admitted that it almost doesn’t seem real.
“I don’t think I’ve fully grasped it yet,” McCarty said. “But it’s starting to set in a little bit more. Not every dream is fulfilled, but this is a huge one. This is one that was really big to me throughout my whole life — to be able to go out there and play for the Sooners, man, it’s amazing.”
McCarty recorded 4,627 rushing yards to be the second all-time rusher in program history, and scored 88 rushing touchdowns — breaking Kevin Brown’s record to be named the top rushing scorer in McAlester history.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
