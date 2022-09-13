McALESTER — Whatever the Ada High football team had during its season-opening win at Ardmore in Week 1, it left it at home during a Week 2 road trip to McAlester.
The host and rowdy Buffaloes scored on their first three possessions of the game and Ada never scored at all in a 34-0 loss Friday night inside a packed Hook Eales Stadium.
McAlester, an overwhelming choice for the No. 1 spot in Class 5A, is off to an impressive 3-0 start, while Ada now sits at 1-1.
The Cougars couldn’t sustain drives, gained just 119 total yards and made nine first downs. Meanwhile, the Buffaloes stampeded to 387 yards of total offense. made 18 first downs and coasted to the victory.
It was the first time McAlester had shut out Ada since 1979.
Thank goodness it was only a non-district game for the Cougars.
Ada looked like it had McAlester stopped on its opening drive of the contest. But facing a 4th-and-5 from the 38, star tailback Erik McCarty dashed through a big hole up front and raced to the end zone for a back-breaking early touchdown. Trenton Greer booted the extra point and the home team led 7-0 at the 7:23 mark of the first quarter.
Ada made a pair of first downs on its opening drive and even converted on a 4th-down play and drove into MHS territory at the 35. But the drive stalled there and three consecutive incomplete passes gave the Buffaloes the ball.
McAlester milked the rest of the first-quarter clock and quarterback Caden Lesnau scored on a 4-yard keeper at the 9:53 mark of the second period to boost the lead to 14-0. The big play of the drive occurred when the Buffaloes lined up in a power formation and McCarty took the ball and snuck around the right sideline for a big 29-yard gain.
After an Ada three-and-out, a punt took a horrible bounce and resulted in a net gain of 16 yards. The Buffs took quick advantage when running back Blaze Baugh blazed through the middle of the Ada defense for a 39-yard score and the MHS lead grew to 21-0 at the 7:08 mark of the second period.
The Cougars drove to near midfield on their next possession, but when quarterback Carter Freeland went for the home run ball, his pass was picked off at the 2-yard line by Chaz Bradley.
McAlester got the ball back with just 33 seconds left at their own 29-yard line but there was no taking a knee.
Bradley reeled off a 32-yard gain and the Buffs looked to put more points on the scoreboard just before halftime. Lesnau got the ball to Jaxon Lauerman but the receiver was stopped at the 1-yard line as time expired, leaving the hosts on top 21-0 at the break.
Midway through the third quarter, McAlester partially blocked an Ada punt and that gave the Buffs the ball at the Ada 43. That set up another momentum-changing play.
Facing 3rd-and-20 from their own 47 after a penalty, Ada sophomore noseguard JB Coyle — who already had one sack — crashed through the line and was bearing down on Lesnau. But the MHS quarterback lofted the ball over the charging Coyle and into the hands of McCarty. The University of Oklahoma commit did the rest, making move after move on his way to a 53-yard catch and run for a score. That big touchdown put the Buffaloes on top 28-0 at the 3:37 mark of the third period. McCarty finished with 100 yards rushing on just eight carries and caught two passes for 54 yards.
McAlester would tack on one more TD late in the fourth quarter on a 6-yard toss from Lesnau to Lauerman. Greer finally missed a PAT, leaving the score 34-0 with 3:24 to play in the game.
Lesnau completed 8-of-12 passes for 119 yards and two scores. It was a rough night for Freeland, who connected on 7-of-23 passes for 62 yards.
Ada’s defensive charge was led by Kolten Carlock with 6.5 tackles, George Maddox with 6 stops and Fisher Marr with five tackles. Owen Rusell registered 7.5 tackles to pace the Buffaloes.
The Cougars will try to get back on track Friday night when it hosts rival Durant for the 2022 Homecoming game. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Norris Field.
