MCALESTER — McAlester senior Lewis Woodmore hit the shot of his life — a 30-foot heave as the final buzzer sounded — to give the Buffaloes a shocking 73-71 win over Class 4A No. 12 Ada Friday night inside the Bob Brumley Gymnasium.
It was a miraculous shot that Woodmore will remember forever. It was the last game between the Cougars and the Buffaloes in the storied gymnasium.
And it shouldn’t have counted.
Numerous video angles and still frame shots of Woodmore’s magic moment confirm the ball was still in his hands as the red light signifying the buzzer going off lit up.
“It was good, but it was late. It was good, but it was late,” Ada radio play-by-play announcer said during the live broadcast.
Two of the three referees walked toward the scorer’s table, Ada head coach Kyle Caufield approached them and then one of the officials immediately went over to the McAlester bookkeeper and raised his arms in the air signifying to count Woodmore’s 3-pointer.
Both benches went crazy but in a different way.
When asked about the obvious missed call, Caufield hesitated and said only “It was just an unfortunate ending.”
Parents and fans of the Ada High School boys basketball teams were up in arms about the outcome being determined the way it was on social media late Friday night.
The last 60 seconds of the fourth quarter were great entertainment.
Jack Morris drove to the basket and hit a layup to put Ada on top 69-67 with just under a minute left in the game.
McAlester’s Cole Allen had a big-time answer, hitting a 3-pointer with 39 seconds remaining to put the Buffaloes ahead 70-69.
Ada’s Carter Colombe got to the rim, missed the shot but grabbed his own rebound on Ada’s next possession.
The Cougars then got the ball in Devon MacCollister’s hands and — as the clock was winding down — he drove past Woodmore and shot a floater in the lane that bounced around the rim and fell in with 2.7 ticks remaining to give Ada a 71-70 lead.
It looked like MacCollister had put the dagger in McAlester. But it only set up the wild finish.
“Any time you go to Mcalester, it’s tough to come away with a win,” Caufield said. “It’s a rivalry game and the game is usually very intense and physical.”
The Buffaloes ended a 10-game winning streak with the shot, improving to 6-15 on the year. Ada fell to 16-6. The Cougars defeated McAlester 73-54 on Jan. 17 inside the Cougar Activity Center.
“McAlester played hard, and shot the ball well and you can expect that when you play at someone else’s gym,” Caufield said. “I thought we did a good job throughout the night of withstanding their runs and fighting our way back into the game. Especially on a night where we didn’t make our outside shots.”
Ada finished just 3-of-16 (18.8%) from 3-point territory.
“I thought we settled at times for the outside look because it was there,” Caufield said. “We had stretches where we defended well, but had some live ball turnovers that gave them some transition buckets.”
The first half went back and forth with McAlester leading 16-14 after the first quarter before Ada surged ahead with a 25-21 run to grab a 39-37 halftime advantage.
McAlester outscored the Cougars 19-12 in the third quarter and led 56-51 heading into the final frame.
MacCollister led the AHS offense with 25 points. He made one 3-point basket and scored 12 points in the fourth quarter.
Andrew Hughes followed with 23 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Colombe also reached double figures with 12 points and grabbed seven rebounds and Morris chipped in nine points.
Allen exploded for a game-high 29 points for the Buffaloes. He connected on four 3-point shots. Woodmore finished with 18 points, including two 3-pointers. Malachi Wrice chipped in eight for the home team.
Ada tried to bounce back at Seminole Monday night and host old rival Ardmore in Class 4A District Tournament action at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
