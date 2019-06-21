Mayfield Mania still running wild in Cleveland

NORMAN — Gus Angelone had a massive pumpkin pulled over his head, just like he does every time the Cleveland Browns play.
But Sept. 20, 2018, was different.
Tyrod Taylor suffered a concussion and Baker Mayfield took the field, engineering a 14-point comeback that captured the Browns’ first victory since 2016.
“I don’t know if you’ve ever been tased or hit with a taser,” Angelone said, “but all I can say is the stadium was dead. We were 0-1-1. There was no energy, it just felt like the same ol’ Browns, and in comes Baker and just lights the stadium on fire.
“It was like a jolt of energy.”
It’s been one year and almost two months since the Browns selected Mayfield with the NFL’s top overall pick, and the mania in Cleveland has become extreme since — more so, even, than in Oklahoma when he won 34 games and the Heisman Trophy after the Sooners came off a disappointing 2014 season.
Angelone was raised in Cleveland. By day he drives a fork truck in Parma, a suburb on the city’s southern edge. But when the Browns take the field, he’s Pumpkinhead — a 15-year season ticket holder with a jack o’lantern mask, outfitted in team gear and shoulder pads.
With tens of thousands of followers on Instagram and Twitter, he might be the most recognizable fan within a base arguably wider than any other in sport. The Browns Backers, the team’s officially sanctioned fan club, are comprised of 355 chapters in 14 different countries, some as far away as Taiwan and Antartica. (Angelone is president of Pumpkin Nation, the largest chapter in Cleveland proper.)
The city likes its baseball; the Indians have won a pennant and two divisional titles the past three years. LeBron James’ role keying the Cavaliers’ unlikely run to the 2016 NBA championship is of legendary status. But most everyone says the same thing: Cleveland is a Browns town.
“Mayfield can surpass what LeBron’s done here,” Angelone said. “LeBron was a hometown kid (Akron), and I know Baker’s not, but I think if Baker takes us to the playoffs next year, then beyond, he’ll supplant LeBron as the city’s favorite.”
While Mayfield is conducting a youth camp in Norman on Wednesday, about 1,000 miles away — a few days before the Cavs select with the NBA Draft’s No. 5 overall pick, and with the Cleveland Indians at second place in the AL Central — 92.3 FM The Fan will buzz about Browns football in a way it hasn’t since 1994.
“Half the time they’ll be talking about the Browns and the prospects of the upcoming season, what might happen,” said Jeff Swboni, a Cleveland salesman who listens to radio religiously while hitting the pavement for calls.
Expectations are high for the Browns with new coach Freddie Kitchens and star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in the fold. Fans are cautiously optimistic but have released doubt that Mayfield is the next Johnny Manziel, a crash-and-burn QB whose fall occurred in Cleveland before Browns fans’ eyes.
Even Angelone wanted the Browns to pick Sam Darnold, who possessed conventional size for a quarterback and lacked Mayfield’s baggage. His flag-planting, crotch-grabbing antics at OU, along with his February 2017 arrest, only fueled the idea that Mayfield would run his own train off the track.
“I will tell you that Clevelanders, we’ve got that good-natured Midwestern hospitality, but we don’t trust people easily,” said Patrick Shepherd, who’s associate director for the nonprofit Cleveland International Film Festival. “I think there was skepticism at first.”
After Mayfield rallied the Browns past the Jets, who were quarterbacked by Darnold, Shepherd applied and was approved to become president of the Hingetown Browns Backers — the organization’s newest chapter within city limits.
Mayfield set the rookie TD record with 27, but also attached himself to various nonprofits, including Providence House, which offers shelter to newborn to 12-year-old children. Most players are eager to leave Cleveland’s bitter cold in the offseason, but to Shepherd, it seemed like Mayfield maintained a presence.
He endeared himself to a city that had been conditioned to hate him, especially after the way he celebrated following OU’s 2017 victory at Ohio State.
“I think he displays the way Cleveland is to a ‘T,’” Angelone said. “You hear the phrase blue-collar town, hard-working people. I feel like he’s a no-nonsense kind of guy what you see is what you get. He doesn’t bulls— you. He’s cocky, but you know, so are we.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.