Matchie's late score helps Konawa survive in Class 2A

HARTSHORNE — Christian Matchie scored the game-winning run on an error in the bottom of the seventh inning to help the Tigers keep their season afloat with a narrow 6-5 win over Ketchum Thursday at the Class 2A Regional Tournament in Hartshorne.
The host Miners had hammered the Tigers 16-2 in the regional opener.
Konawa 6, Ketchum 5
Christian Matchie walked to lead off the KHS seventh, stole second and scored when Silas Isaacs reached on an error.
Braxton McDaniel walked, went to second and scored on a bunt by Solomon Coon with one out in the sixth for Konawa that tied the game at 5-5.
Konawa finished with 11 hits in the contest, including two each from Kaden Sharp, Zackary Reavis, Cale Eberle, Christopher Matchie and Christian Matchie. Sharp ripped a triple, while Silas Isaacs and Reavis both doubled for the Tigers.
Konawa was aided by six Warrior errors. The Tigers were charged with four miscues.
Hartshorne 16, Konawa 2
Three Konawa pitchers combined for nine walks, six hit batters and the Tigers also committed seven errors in the loss.
John Beauchamp led the HHS offense, going 3-for-3 with a double and five RBIs. Hayden Curliss finished 2-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Cale Eberle went 2-for-3 for Konawa, which had only five hits. Silas Isaacs finished 1-for-2 with a double and a run scored, and Zackary Reavis went 1-for-3 with an RBI.
Hartshorne pitchers Trent Clunn and Magnum Morris combined to allow no earned runs in the five-inning affair. Glunn struck out one, walked one and allowed three hits in three innings, while Morris tossed the final two frames and ended up with three strikeouts, no walks and allowed three hits.
