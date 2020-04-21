The 2020 Jeff Cali Sports Guy March Madness contest has reached new heights.
There were 996 votes casts in the race to see which local restaurant wins the contest and get us to the Final Four.
And here they are: Whip Dip, Pigskins BBQ, Heavenly Buns Deli and Folger’s Drive-In.
The Jeff Cali Sports Guy Facebook admins thought 447 was a huge response during Sweet 16 voting a week ago. And we were then blown about by nearly 1,000 fans taking the time to vote in this week’s poll.
Little ol’ Whip Dip outlasted another local Mexican restaurant hot spot, La Fiesta.
Pigskins rolled into the Final Four with a decisive victory over fellow local powerhouse Applebee’s.
Heavenly Buns Deli outlasted Italian food power Papa Gjorgjo 526-470.
And finally, those Folger’s men and their fantastic burgers got the best of food truck extraordinaire Nacho Biznez.
That sets up the following Final Four showdowns: Whip Dip versus Pigskins BBQ and Folger’s Drive-In versus semi-Cinderella Heavenly Buns.
Could we possibly see two of the smallest venues in town that serve fantastic burgers square off in the championship matchup? Only time will tell.
It’s been a great ride so far. Let’s see how things go this week.
Remember, voting will go live Wednesday over at the Jeff Cali Sports Guy Facebook page and continue through midnight Friday.
Good luck to all. And please remember to support all 64 of these great Ada eateries through this tough time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.