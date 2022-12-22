The final high school basketball rankings entering the holiday break were released earlier this week and as always The Ada News coverage area is well-represented.
Let’s dive into those coaches’ rankings and see where local teams have landed.
GIRLS
Class 4A
The Ada Lady Cougars are 4-3 and stayed in the Top 20 at the No. 19 spot. Ada’s losses have come at the hands of Class 5A No. 2 Carl Albert, Class A No. 3 Riverside and a tough 49-45 road loss to Tecumseh.
Coach Christie Jennings’ club will be tested again next week at the 2022 Bertha Frank Teague Mid-America Classic scheduled for Dec. 28-30 inside East Central’s Kerr Activities Center.
Class 4A’s No. 1 team is Bethany at 6-0.
Class 3A
So Holdenville isn’t technically in The Ada News coverage area, but coach Dillon Snow has his Lady Wolverines ranked No. 14 in Class 3A with a 7-2 record. Snow is a Konawa High School graduate and a former coach at Vanoss.
Class 3A’s No. 1 team is Idabel.
Class 2A
Some thought the going might be tough for the Stratford Lady Bulldogs after losing All-Stater Jaedyn Getman, but that hasn’t been the case so far in 2022.
Coach Mark Savage has his team at 6-1 and ranked No. 16 in Class 2A. The Lady Bulldogs’ lone loss was to Class A No. 4 Vanoss.
Despite some early season struggles, head coach Clay Plunk’s Latta Lady Panthers have reeled off three straight wins and are 6-5. Latta is No. 18 in Class 2A.
Pocola is the No. 1 team in Class 2A.
Class A
Speaking of the Lady Wolves, Vanoss has started the season a perfect 13-0 with two tournament titles under its belt. The Lady Wolves are No. 4 in Class A behind No. 1 Seiling, No. 2 Caddo and No. 3 Riverside.
The Allen Lady Mustangs have secured the No. 18 spot in Class A with a 6-2 mark. Allen’s lone losses are to the aforementioned Vanoss and Stratford clubs in Pontotoc Conference play.
Seiling is the No. 1 team in Class A.
Class B
The Calvin Lady Bulldogs, featuring freshman sensation E’Niyah Holmes, are holding down the No. 10 spot in Class B and sport a 7-3 record. Calvin has lost to Allen twice and once to Vanoss.
The Sasakwa Lady Vikings have surprised some folks in Class B and cracked the rankings at No. 18. The Lady Vikings are 5-2. Coach Nikki Wolfe’s team is banged up right now but look out for that squad if they all get healthy.
Lomega is the No. 1 team in Class B.
BOYS
Class 2A
Coach Matt Bryant’s Latta Panthers are ranked No. 11 in Class 2A with a 6-5 record. The Panthers have played a tough pre-Christmas slate and are already battle-tested. The plan at Latta is to get hot at the right time and make a deep run into the playoffs.
The Stratford Bulldogs appear in the No. 17 spot in Class 2A. Coach Ray Ardery has his team off to a 5-2 start.
The No. 1 team in Class 2A is Dale.
Class A
Pontotoc Conference foes Vanoss and Allen are the area’s lone representatives in the Class A rankings.
Vanoss is 12-1 on the year and, like their girls’ squad, has two tournament titles under its belt. The Wolves are ranked No. 3 in Class A. The only blemish on the Wolves’ record is an inexplicable setback to then-winless Kiowa (now 3-7) in a Dec. 1 road game.
Allen is No. 10 in Class A with a 6- 2 record. The Mustangs have losses to Vanoss and Class B juggernaut Roff.
The No. 1 team in Class A is Caddo.
Class B
Coach Larry Johnston and the Roff Tigers are ranked No 2 in Class B at 10-1 on the year. The Tigers’ lone loss was a double overtime thriller to Vanoss in the finals of the Pontotoc Conference Tournament.
The Tigers will be tested for three days next week when they compete in the 57th Annual Tournament of Champions (Dec. 28-30) at the BOK Center in Tulsa.
Ft. Cobb-Broxton is the No. 1 team in Class B.
