Roff takes down Davis
DAVIS — Roff jumped out to a 4-0 lead and cruised past Davis 8-1 in a Tuesday night road game.
The Lady Tigers had bounced back from a tough 5-3 home loss to Caddo in their season-opener on Monday.
Roff 8, Davis 1
The Lady Tigers collected 10 hits with Payton Owens leading the way by going 3-for-5 with an RBI and two runs scored. Roff’s seven other hits came from seven different players.
Camden Simon and Shelby Ensey both drove in two runs each. Kailyn Gore finished 1-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored.
Roff ace Danleigh Harris scattered four hits and gave up just one earned run. She struck out eight, walked one and hit one batter.
Monday, Aug. 9
Caddo 5, Roff 3
Caddo struck for four runs in the top of the fourth inning before Roff rallied with three runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Payton Owens drove in two runs with a base hit to center field during the RHS run and later scored on an RBI double by Danleigh Harris.
The Lady Bruins scored an error-aided insurance run in the top of the seventh. It was one of four Roff miscues in the game.
Owens finished 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored, while Kailyn Gore also had two hits. Harris provided the only other Roff hit in the game.
Kadey McKay paced a six-hit Caddo offense, going 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored. Jaycie Nichols went 2-for-4 with a double and scored a run from the top of the CHS lineup.
Emily Robinson picked up the win in the circle for the visitors. She struck out five, walked two and didn’t allow an earned run. Harris absorbed the loss. She struck out three, walked three, hit a batter and allowed three earned runs.
Latta shuts out Wewoka twice
The defending Class 2A state champs got off to a dominating start to the 2021 fastpitch season.
Latta outscored Wewoka by a combined 31-0 count in a pair of district road wins Monday night. The Lady Panthers won the opener 19-0 before slamming the Lady Tigers 12-0 in Game 2.
Latta will meet Prague at 6:15 p.m. today at Swanson Field as part of the 2021 Byng/Latta Back to School Classic. On Friday, the Lady Panthers will face Holdenville at 12:30 p.m. and Sulphur at 6:45 p.m.
The championship game and third-place contests are scheduled for 10 a.m. and noon on Saturday at The Hill.
Monday, Aug. 9
Game 1
Latta 19, Wewoka 0
The Lady Panthers scored a whopping 17 runs in the top of the first inning.
Brooklyn Ryan and Jaylee Willis both hit inside-the-park home runs for Latta, which collected nine hits in the three-inning contest.
Ryan finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs scored as Latta’s leadoff hitter. Willis went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored, while Triniti Cotanny cracked a pair of doubles in a 2-for-3 effort that also included three RBIs and two runs scored. Kate Williams finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs, two doubles and two runs scored, while Savannah Senkel went 1-for-1 with a walk, two RBIs, a triple and two runs scored.
Laraby Jennings had three RBIs and scored two runs for the visitors.
Latta took advantage of six Wewoka errors.
Senior Jade Sanders threw three no-hit innings for Latta that included eight strikeouts and no walks. Her only blemish came with two outs in the bottom of the first when she hit a WHS batter.
Game 2
Latta 12, Wewoka 0
Coach Missy Rogers’ club again got off to a quick start, scoring eight runs in the bottom of the first inning.
Latta finished with nine hits in the game. Jaylee Willis went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs, while Laraby Jennings finished 2-for-2 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Brooklyn Ryan went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored from her leadoff spot.
Savannah Senkel went 1-for-1 with a triple, while Trinity Cotanny finished 1-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored.
Senior Taryn Batterton tossed three perfect innings to record the pitching victory. She struck out eight of the nine batters she faced.
Asher runs away from Wewoka
ASHER — Makinzie Odell allowed just one hit in four innings and the Asher Lady Indians ran away from Wewoka 11-1 at home Tuesday evening.
Asher improved to 2-0 and is off until hosting Macomb at 5 p.m. next Monday.
Odell struck out four, walked just one and allowed the lone Wewoka run in the top of the first inning.
Asher tied the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the first and then went on to score four runs in the second inning and six more in the third.
Kaythryn Dixson led Asher at the plate, going 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored. Alexis Francis went 1-for-1 with two walks, an RBI and three runs scored for the Lady Indians. Odell and Payton Leba had two RBIs each.
Asher was able to take advantage of seven walks and a hit batter.
Parnell shines in win over Konawa
STONEWALL — Stonewall freshman Talise Parnell made the most of her first varsity game.
Parnell was dominant from the circle and finished 3-for-3 at the plate in Stonewall’s 9-0 win over Konawa in a Monday home game.
Parnell, the daughter of assistant coach Jeff Parnell, struck out 13, walked one and allowed just two hits in five strong innings to earn the mound win. Her perfect day at the plate included a double, an RBI and three runs scored.
The Lady Longhorns piled up 15 total hits, including a 3-for-3 outing by Kaylee Ford that included a double, an RBI and a run scored.
Brittney Littlefield finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored. Lilly Wyche cracked a double in a 2-for-3 outing, while Kayden Alford went 1-for-2 with a triple, three RBIs and a run scored. Aaliyah Reeves went 2-for-2 and knocked in a run.
Stonewall hosts Wapanucka at 4:30 p.m. today and is at local rival Tupelo at 4 p.m. Friday.
Alexis Hernandez slapped a double for Konawa, while Julie Coats had her team’s other base hit.
Sliger, Tupelo shut down Lady Bullfrogs.
TUPELO — Pitcher Ava Sliger tossed a five-inning perfect game and Tupelo leaped past Mill Creek 8-0 to open its 2021 fall season.
Sliger struck out 11 of the 15 batters she faced, including seven in a row during one dominant stretch.
The Lady Tigers managed just four hits in the contest but took advantage of four errors and seven walks.
Jaycee Stringer went 2-for-2 and scored twice from the top of the THS batting order, while Carli Cox finished 1-for-3 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored. Kylee Watson went 1-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored.
Tupelo plays host to Ada at 5 p.m. today.
Vanoss wins pair of road games
RUSH SPRINGS — The Vanoss fastpitch softball team got downright offensive against Rush Spring in a season-opening doubleheader Tuesday night.
The Lady Wolves scored 23 runs on 19 hits in a sweep. Vanoss defeated Rush Springs 9-4 in the opener before rolling past the Lady Redskins 14-2 in Game 2.
Vanoss hosts Maud at 4:30 p.m. today.
Game 1
Vanoss 9, Rush Springs 4
The Lady Wolves led just 4-3 before getting some breathing room with four runs in the top of the sixth inning.
Maggie Stone delivered the big blow of the inning, a two-run single. Brinn Brassfield and Eryn Khoury also had base hits in the frame, while Trinity Belcher drew a bases-loaded walk and Cadence Cross pushed across a run with a sacrifice bunt.
Brassfield led the VHS offense, going 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. Jacee Underwood finished 2-for-4 with a triple, a double, and RBI and a run scored, while Khoury went 2-fo4-4 with an RBI and two runs scored.
Maddie Dansby and Hailee Brown each doubled and scored twice for the visitors.
Brassfield was the winning pitcher for Vanoss. Her complete-game outing included 14 strikeouts, seven walks and three hit batters. She allowed just three earned runs and scattered four hits.
Game 2
Vanoss 14, Rush Springs 2
The Lady Wolves broke the game open with an eight-run volley in the top of the fifth inning.
Eryn Khoury had the hot bat for the Lady Wolves, going 3-for-4 with a triple, a double, three RBIs and two runs scored. Six other VHS players had one hit apiece.
Trinity Belcher went 1-for-2 with a double and two runs scored, while Maggie Stone finished 1-for-2 with a two-bagger of her own, an RBI and two runs scored. Hailee Brown went 1-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored for Vanoss.
Jacee Underwood picked up the pitching victory. She struck out four, walked none, scattered four hits and gave up two earned runs in five innings.
