CHICKASHA — Tarah Madron and her University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma softball teammates were taking the Sooner Athletic Conference — and the NAIA for that matter — by storm when the novel coronavirus reared its ugly head.
It looked like a pandemic was the only thing that was going to slow the Lady Drovers down.
USAO had reeled off 22 straight victories and was 25-2 overall when spring sports were shut down in mid-March.
Madron, a graduate of Konawa High School, was a huge part of the Drovers’ big push to start the season. She was hitting a league-leading .541 with a .770 slugging percentage. The senior shortstop swatted eight doubles and two home runs while driving in 13 runs. Madron ranked 11th nationally in batting average.
When the conference released its postseason awards, Madron snatched the league’s top honor as the 2020 SAC Softball Player of the Year.
Jadyn Wallis, the SAC Coach of the Year, said a ton of hard work paid off for Madron.
“I am so proud of her work ethic and the drive she had going into this season,” Wallis told The Ada News. “She was clutch for the Drovers this season in any part of the lineup. As a defender, she is one of the best shortstops I have ever had the privilege to coach.”
Another local player on the USAO squad — former Stratford High School star Randa Hatter — was also in the midst of a strong senior campaign. She was hitting .370 with six home runs, 27 RBIs, two doubles and 13 runs scored before the play stoppage.
She had also pitched 5.1 innings while allowing just two hits with six strikeouts and no walks.
“Randa Hatter has been a powerhouse for the success of the USAO softball team since she arrived on campus in 2017-2018,” Wallis said. “She is clutch and has a demeanor that is intimidating to opponents.”
USAO has recently become a fixture at NAIA Softball World Series and the goal was the same this season. The Lady Drovers were ranked No. 2 in the final 2020 NAIA Softball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll. So needless to say, it was quite a blow when Wallis got the official word that the 2020 campaign had been canceled.
“We had just begun to really feed off of each other on the field and finding ways to win. When I heard that our season had been canceled it was devastating, but with the concern of my athletes I knew it was the best considering the pandemic we are currently in,” she said.
The NAIA has granted senior student-athletes another year of eligibility due to the pandemic and Wallis expects to see Madron and Hatter back for one final run at another NAIA World Series appearance.
“Going into the 2021 season both Randa hatter and Tarah Madron will be on the field. I’m super excited to see them thrive,” Wallis said. “The Drovers will be ready to start where we left off and big things will come of this group of student-athletes on and off the field.”
