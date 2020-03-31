Madness continues

The first round of the 2020 Jeff Cali Sports Guy March Madness is in the books and boy, were there some classic first-round matchups.
Thanks to the 284 fans who voted in the first round. Here’s hoping you all come back for round No. 2. Voting for second-round matchups will go live Wednesday on the Jeff Cali Sports Guy Facebook page.
Let’s take a look at the first-round highlights and best second-round matchups of each part of the bracket.
TOP LEFT BRACKET
The closest matchup was the Yellow Dog Deli’s 152-128 win over the Allen Quick Pic. The Yellow Dog has fantastic soups and a variety of healthy options. But this sportswriter is a fan of the Chicken Tortilla Soup, Roasted Red Pepper Soup and their chili. The Yellow Dog will face Chili’s in the second round.
We have an all-Vazquez second-round matchup between Whip Dip and Polo’s Embassy, who both picked up comfortable first-round victories. Love them both, but I love me some pepper burgers and pepper jack bites, so I’ll be cheering for Whip Dip. Sorry, Polo!
Another interesting second-round battle in this bracket will feature La Fiesta vs. Prairie Kitchen.
The other game in this bracket is an all-chicken matchup between KFC and Chick-fil-A. That should be fun too.
Good job, random bracket generator!
BOTTOM LEFT BRACKET
I was a bit surprised that Pigkins received the most votes in this bracket and crushed Cowart’s in a battle of the BBQ. Not surprised Pigskins won, but the locally owned restaurant received a whopping 247 votes.
We’ll see if the Taco Factory — which eased past Arby’s — can give Pigskins a better matchup in the second round.
Applebee’s, my tournament favorite, also rolled in the first round and has an intriguing second-round matchup with Cotton Patch Cafe in a chain versus chain contest.
Other contests in this bracket include Little Ceasers vs. RibCrib BBQ and Grill and Roma Italian versus JD’s Cafe.
TOP RIGHT BRACKET
We had our first overtime game in this bracket! Asahi Japanese Hibachi and Taco Bell were tied at 142-142 after regulation, so Jeff Cali had to decide the winner of this matchup. Sorry, Asahi, I don’t care for sushi. Taco Bell with the W and what some consider an upset victory.
Taco Bell is matched up with the Dairy Lou — who took out Papa John’s Pizza — in the second round.
I’ll be interested to see how the Asian Buffet fares against Papa Gjorgjo in a second-round battle between two local hot spots.
Other second-round contest in this bracket feature Fresco’s Mexican Grill (which just opened up its drive-thru) versus the Boomerang Diner and Heavenly Buns versus Braum’s.
BOTTOM RIGHT BRACKET
Two of this sportswriter’s favorite local restaurants will square off in another epic second-round matchup — Oscar Chinese versus Folger’s Drive-In. Both had similar first-round scores of 178 for Oscar and 168 for Folger’s.
Another fun second-round matchup features the war of the food trucks, when Nacho Biznez squares off against El Tacorriendo.
The other second-round matchups in this bracket are Sonic Drive-In versus Santa Fe Cattle Co. and the Blue Moon Cafe versus Subway.
Good luck to all in the second round. Now it’s time to see who will advance to the Sweet 16 of local restaurants.
