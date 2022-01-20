Madill hands top-ranked Tigers a loss

MADILL — A busy week for the Class B No. 1 Roff boys didn’t get started as planned.
Host Madill used a balanced offensive attack to upset the Tigers 50-41 Tuesday night inside the Wildcat Den.
Roff saw its 14-game winning streak come to an end and now sits at 14-1. Class 4A Madill improved to 9-2.
“They played really good and shoot extremely well,” said Roff head coach Larry Johnston.
In the girls game, Madill turned back Roff 39-31 to start the sweep. Coach Trent Storts’ team dropped to 7-8, while the Lady Wildcats improved to 6-5. No other information from that contest was made available.
BOYS
Madill 50, Roff 41
Madill jumped out to an early 14-7 lead before Roff climbed within 17-16 at halftime.
The Wildcats outscored Roff 19-14 in the third quarter and 14-11 in the final frame.
Tallen Bagwell led Roff with 10 points, while Dylan Reed just missed double figures with nine. Bill McCarter and Drew Sheppard added six points apiece. Sheppard hit a pair of 3-pointers.
Madill got a game-high 18 points from Ezekial Fuentes, who hit a trio of 3-pointers. Both RJ Morris and Nick Northcutt ended with 10 points each.
Roff travels to Stonewall tonight, is at Springer Friday night and plays host to Stringtown at noon on Saturday.
