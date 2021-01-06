KONAWA — It's been a rough start to the season for the Konawa High School girls basketball team.
There are many teams in the same boat, but the Lady Tigers didn't have a summer schedule, spent weeks in quarantine and have already had five games canceled due to COVID-19 outbreaks.
"Our boys have not played any my girls have only played two games and we had a skeleton crew when we played those," Konawa athletic director and girls basketball head coach Bryan Lyon told the Ada News. "It's been a trying time for both of us ... well for everybody."
The shorthanded Lady Tigers played a pair of games Dec. 10-11 in the 2020 Velma-Alma Comet Classic. They dropped a 70-37 decision to the Class A No. 12 and host Lady Comets in a first-round game before falling to Wayne 64-27 in consolation play.
Both Konawa clubs have had games with Tushka, Latta, Stonewall, Oktaha and Wetumka canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. In fact, the Tigers were scheduled to play Wetumka Monday at the Chesapeake Energy Arena, home of the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Now the Tigers and Lady Tigers are preparing to host the 2021 Konawa Invitational Tournament, which runs Thursday through Saturday.
The Konawa girls meet Tishomingo at 7 p.m. Thursday in a first-round matchup. Other Thursday games in the girls bracket include Destiny Christian versus Madill JV at 10 a.m.; Holdenville versus Rock Creek at 1 p.m.; and North Rock Creek versus Wewoka at 4 p.m.
In the boys bracket, the host Tigers face North Rock Creek at 8:30 p.m. Thursday. The other boys first-round contests include Destiny Christian versus Rock Creek at 11:30 a.m.; Wewoka vs. Madill at 2:30 p.m.; and Holdenville versus Tishomingo at 5:30 p.m.
The Konawa girls lost five seniors — most of them starters — to graduation and now have four sophomores and two freshmen on the 10-person KHS roster. What likely hurts the Lady Tigers the most is the absence of standout Kayden King, who was one of the top female players in the area during her stellar prep career.
"We're real young. I lost several seniors from last year's team," Lyon said. "They play hard and I think we'll be all right when we can get everybody here. We're looking forward to finishing this season."
Konawa has three seniors on the roster — Kashyn Ortiz, Sarah Gee and Camry Whitekiller. The young Lady Tigers were behind the 8-ball right from the start when the pandemic wiped out summer basketball.
"All the camps were closed and you didn't have a summer league," Lyon recalled. "You have freshmen coming in who have never been part of a high school team and usually during the summer you can season them a little bit and get them used to some things but they had to skip all that this year."
The regular preseason up until now hasn't been much better for Lyon and his squad.
"It's a trying time. When you have a young team, they've got a lot to learn — your offense, your defense and even your rules. Your freshmen and sophomores coming in also need to learn their roles. It's different when you take that step from junior high to high school. It's a big change," he said.
Lyon said the Lady Tigers got some work in over the holidays, but he still hasn't had a full team practice yet. He's hopeful everyone will be available for the tournament this week.
"We had a decent break. We still a few out — kids that went to see grandma or whatnot," he said. "They need practice and they need games. Hopefully one day we'll be at full strength. We hope it will be this tournament."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.