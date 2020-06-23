LouSeals reel off 13 straight wins

The South Central LouSeals are having quite the summer so far.
The 15U team, which includes five local players, has won 13 consecutive games after starting the season at 1-3.
“We’ve had a lot of success this summer,” said head coach Danny Baldridge, a longtime assistant coach at Roff High School.
The LouSeals competed in an 18-and-over tournament in Woodwards to start the season and lost three of four games to older, more seasoned teams.
The South Central squad bounced back in a big way. They went 4-0 at the Conners State Showcase, finished 5-0 and won the Big Fire Tulsa Championship with the title game played at OneOK Field, home of the Tulsa Drillers and finished 4-0 at the Seminole State Showcase last weekend.
Local players on the LouSeals roster include Carter Freeland of Ada, Bill McCarter of Byng, Tallen Bagwell of Roff, Easton Riddle of Roff and Cade Baldridge of Roff.
