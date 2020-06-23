LouSeals reel off 13 straight wins

The South Central LouSeals have won 13 straight games this summer. Team members include, from left to right: assistant coach Shayne Fisher, Bill McCarter of Byng, Easton Riddle of Roff, Carter Freeland of Ada, Nakni Anna of Calera, Kane Springer of Washington, Colin Fisher of Noble, Tallen Bagwell of Roff, Kasen Anglin of Noble, Cade Baldridge of Roff, Colin Thomas of Noble), assistant coach Brad Anglin and head coach Danny Baldridge.