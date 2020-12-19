If East Central University basketball fans are lucky, they usually get the opportunity to watch the Tigers and archrival Southeastern play three times in a season — once inside the Kerr Activities Center, once at Durant and the semi-rare meeting in the Great American Conference postseason tournament.
Now, during a revamped 2021 GAC basketball schedule that tips off Jan. 7, the Tigers and the Savage Storm will meet four times in the regular season. The Tigers will be in Durant on Jan. 11 and Feb. 8 and Southeastern will visit Ada on Jan. 25 and Feb. 22. All four meetings will be “Big Monday” contests.
I’ve been doing this a long time and have seen some doozies over the years. From SOSU Hall of Famer Crystal Robinson going off for 50 points in a game inside the Kerr dome to walking into the old Bloomer Sullivan Gymnasium and having Southeastern fans hold up a sign that read “We don’t like you Jeff Cali, go home.”
Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, The league’s basketball season will feature a 20-game divisional schedule — meaning the GAC’s Oklahoma teams will only play other Sooner State squads with the same going with the Arkansas schools.
The top finishers in each division will play each other in the playoffs.
East Central women’s basketball head coach Matthew Cole said playing the same team four times will bring new challenges never faced before.
“It could be interesting,” Cole told The Ada News. “At this level, we never get to chance to play in a ‘Series’ type of event. The mental aspects alone of making adjustments and scheme will challenge us all to be creative and show some ingenuity.”
It’s been a crazy preseason for all college athletes due to the novel coronavirus protocols.
“Nothing like this has happened in our lifetimes, so we’ve made several adjustments to the preseason,” Cole said. “It’s been a gradual process. Knowing we don’t compete until January, we weren’t in any hurry to go full practices until after Thanksgiving.”
There won’t be any preseason scrimmages like in the past. The Tiger basketball teams will jump right into the conference schedule when Southwestern comes to town on Thursday, Jan. 7.
Cole said his teams have taken every precaution to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 during its preparation for a much-delayed season.
“Masking is so important in allowing us to practice. We are aware that you can do everything right and still come in contact with COVID, but we can at least do our part in preventing the community spread,” he said. “We’ve been practicing in masks since June. We couldn’t have full contact until late September. It seems like every day brings a different set of questions, but we are well informed and well supported by the institution to face what the rest of 2020 and 2021 brings.”
Cole and company are just thankful they have a schedule to look forward to.
“I appreciate the work that President (Katrina) Pierson, Dr. Jeff Williams and the GAC for finding a solution for our team to have a meaningful athletic experience under remarkable circumstances,” he said. “Our team understands that without their work, having an Oklahoma-only schedule would not be possible either. We are happy to see a schedule knowing so many other student-athletes didn’t get this opportunity. We know we are fortunate.”
It’s just a bonus that the schedule includes four dates with the Savage Storm.
