NORMAN — The underbelly of an expansive football stadium is a cold, metallic place. A fitting environment for comments like the one Jalen Hurts delivered during his last postgame address as an Oklahoma Sooner.
In one of his most raw sound bites this season, Hurts stopped just short of emotional while lamenting how he couldn’t come back another year to rectify what had just gone wrong, some two hundred yards away on the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
“I’ll never play college football again,” he said solemnly.
Like that, his OU legacy ended.
It was not helped by the Sooners’ 63-28 season-ending loss to LSU. A large faction of OU’s fan base, which was captivated by the first half of his journey through Norman, is anxiously flipping the pages for the Sooners’ next chapter at quarterback.
The one-year anniversary of Hurts’ transfer to OU is approaching. It was Jan. 16, 2019, when he sent shockwaves through college football by leaving Alabama as a graduate to join the Sooners.
Riley put his reputation on the line, dealing with the sticky departure of Austin Kendall to Big 12 foe West Virginia. The era of former five-star QB prospect Spencer Rattler, who most figure would have started as a true freshman, was also put on hold.
But possibilities of a more polished, pinpoint-armed Hurts learning under Riley seemed endless. The potential narratives — Hurts vs. Nick Saban in a playoff game, an OU-Alabama rematch, a third consecutive OU Heisman quarterback — were delectable.
Those big dreams ended with a thud in Atlanta. OU didn’t complete a touchdown pass for the first time during Riley’s time as head coach or an assistant. The Sooners needed a golden arm to keep up with LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, a true heavyweight of his kind. By late December, Hurts wasn’t up to the task.
Was he worth it? Was Hurts’ time at OU a success?
“I mean, it helped us this year because our sense of that we needed an older presence in that room was probably right, with all the other new parts of the team — the O-line being completely new, and obviously a whole new deal defensively, counting on a lot of young or inexperienced players to play major roles,” Riley said the morning after the Peach Bowl. “And so I think his leadership, his experience was a factor for us, there’s no question. And then I think a lot of guys individually will take how he prepared, carried himself, all of those things, and grow from it.”
OU couldn’t win in the playoff with Hurts, but Riley’s decision to bring him on board in the first place indicates the Sooners likely wouldn’t have been there without him.
For all that Rattler could eventually bring to the Sooners — athleticism combined with what many contend will be a much better arm than Hurts’ — he faced long odds as a freshman to navigate a 12-game regular season where much can go wrong for a young player.
Hurts had been considered a “game manager” at Alabama, which is a back-handed compliment for quarterbacks, a code for “can’t throw.” But management was Hurts’ best attribute at OU, and Riley likely understood that he was the Sooners’ best hope.
Rattler is seemingly unchanged by the move, if not better because of it.
He bore witness to how Hurts managed the rigamarole of college, from his captainship to how he handled weekly media responsibilities, decorum and communication with teammates. Hurts’ focused approach was added to the gumbo of quarterback leadership OU has seen the past three seasons, with a few of the most different characters one could imagine: Hurts, Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield.
Hurts faced a nearly insurmountable challenge being compared to those two, but he still managed to throw for 3,851 yards, 32 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
He also tied an OU program single-season quarterback record with 20 rushing TDs, snapping the mark Jack Mildren set in 1971, and surpassed Mildren for the record in single-season rushing yardage with 1,298 yards.
Publicly, he kept a clean demeanor. He was a quality citizen and went beyond what was necessary to embrace those less fortunate than him in the community.
Those are good things. The not so good?
Until the 2020 season opener, OU occupies a strange and, to some fans, unsettling position after being badly exposed as the College Football Playoff’s fourth-ranked team. And for some, Hurts has been an easy target.
The gap between LSU and OU was large and visible to a huge television audience, and the Sooners were enlightened to harsh truths because of that meeting.
The harshest being that Riley must still build up a better defense, and in the end, Hurts wasn’t dynamic enough to gloss that over. He nowhere resembled a surgical, home-run passer while misfiring on 16 passes against LSU’s defense in the national semifinal.
Why Hurts didn’t continue progressing as a thrower deep into the year is something probably best understood inside OU’s football offices. His will be an interesting mind to pick at OU’s pro day in the spring, and perhaps the NFL combine, though he is not an open book.
In the fall, Hurts closed himself off to media on most days he was available, and on others, he was borderline confrontational. His mission was too important to him, which from a management standpoint, Riley seemed to admire.
Maybe he’ll speak uncensored about his time at OU someday, once the spotlight cools. Maybe Hurts’ deeper reflections will spill out at some point.
For now, it seems like a cold topic. And barring unforeseen changes, the QB transfer dynasty that Riley oversaw and that took OU’s program on such a roller-coaster the past five seasons is over. All three scholarship quarterbacks on Riley’s roster in August will be high school prospects.
Hurts’ era isn’t the only one ending.
Although it’s bittersweet to think of him never playing college football again.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.