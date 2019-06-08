After resigning from Coalgate earlier this year, longtime football coach Rob Green is taking the helm at another varsity football team: the Allen Mustangs.
At a special Allen School Board meeting held May 30, the board approved the hiring of several new coaches, with Rob Green and his assistant, Jared Green, being among them. The two men are not related.
For Allen sports, the hiring was a huge windfall after several coaching vacancies in the last couple of months.
“We had to go ahead and have (a special meeting) because we’ve got summer baseball, and summer football, and summer basketball, and the coaches need to be here and get after it,” Allen Schools Superintendent Jeff Hiatt said. “We couldn’t wait another 10 days (until the next regular board meeting).”
Rob replaces Stephen Caldwell, who left the program in May to take an assistant coaching job with the Ada Cougars varsity football team.
As well as head coach, Rob will also be the athletic director for Allen Schools and the offensive coordinator.
Rob had a chance to meet some of his players a couple of weeks ago, but it was a spur-of-the-moment meeting, so all the players couldn’t attend.
“I’d say maybe half the kids were there,” he said. “But I was able to pass out some information and stuff like that.”
Rob will have a better chance to evaluate his players when the team begins summer workouts June 17.
“Hopefully, we’ll have good participation,” he said.
Rob comes with an impressive resume. Last year, he led the Coalgate Wildcats to a 10-2 season and into the second round of the playoffs. He also has more than three decades of coaching experience, including at the collegiate level.
He is looking forward to coaching at Allen and starting a new tradition.
“It’s always kind of fun to go into a place where you really don’t know anybody and you’re able to start from the base and work up,” Rob said.
Starting from the base is certainly what he did at Coalgate. The year before Rob arrived there, the Wildcats went 1-9. He then served as Coalgate’s offensive coordinator for a couple of years, with the Wildcats going 5-6 and 6-5. He took over as head coach in September 2016, and the Wildcats went 8-3, 8-3 and 10-2 in the three years afterward.
Before Coalgate, Rob coached in Liberal, Kansas, for three years, but he also has many years coaching at the college level.
New defensive
coordinator
Rob brings with him an assistant coach, Jared, who will be the new defensive coordinator for the Mustangs.
“Jared coached with me when I was at Northeastern A&M College,” Rob said. “I was there and at Missouri Southern University for a total of about 15 years, between the two of them.”
Jared coached at Coalgate for the past two seasons. There, he was a defensive coordinator and coached the offensive line and linebackers.
Prior to that, he coached at Diamond, Missouri; McDonald County, Missouri; a junior college in Ellsworth, Iowa; and Independence Community College in Kansas.
Jared, who lives close to Allen, is looking forward to a shorter commute to work. And like Rob, he looks forward to starting with a new team.
“It’s always nice to come into a new place, and you have that initial excitement,” Jared said. “I also appreciate the awkwardness early on.”
