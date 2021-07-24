Moments after the Roff Tigers defeated old rival Red Oak 12-2 to win a Class B state championship, assistant coach Danny Baldridge was asked if he was going to stick around.
Ead Simon had just coached his final game after an illustrious career of guiding the RHS baseball program. Simon stepped down from his head coaching duties to become the school’s superintendent.
Baldridge told The Ada News that he was going to remain the team’s assistant coach and looked forward to helping whoever took over for Simon.
Plans changed.
Baldridge was named the new Roff head coach last month after sticking by Simon’s side for the last 16 years.
“Really, I’ve been telling people I was more appointed than I applied,” Baldridge said Friday morning.
It should be a smooth transition for not only Baldridge — affectionately known by his players and fans as “D-Ball” — but the entire Roff baseball program.
“These kids, they know the system. And the kids coming up know the system. I think I’m the safest transition for this just because I’m not going to go in there and re-invent the wheel,” Baldridge said. “There’s proof what we do is successful so I’m just going to try and keep the train on the track and keep moving forward.”
Simon was kind enough to leave Baldridge an incredible 59-game winning streak. The Tigers have won five state titles since 2018 and ended the spring season No. 9 in the MaxPreps nationwide rankings.
Insert Baldridge here.
“There’s been people tell me there’s no way they’d that take that job after Ead had been there that long. But I’ve been by his side and we had a relationship good enough where he trusts me. That’s why he put me here. I think it will be good. It will be fun,” he said.
Baldridge said he’s not concerned about when the long win streak will end.
“We’re on this 59-game winning streak and obviously I’d like to see it go to 159. But that’s really irrelevant to me,” he said. “You just have to accept the fact that you’re going to lose at some time. Our ultimate goal is to become better human beings and win the last game of the season. That’s what it’s about.”
Baldridge also lost an incredible group of five senior starters in Coby Simon, Wil Joplin, Conner Owens, Tanner Graves and Trayson Miller, all of whom left their mark on the RHS program.
“We did lose a very talented group of seniors. Every one of them had the opportunity to go play college ball,” Baldridge said. “After losing that group, people might think we’re going to fall off. But we’re still going to be pretty good.”
The cupboard is hardly bare at Roff. The Tigers bring back their entire pitching staff that was dominant throughout the playoffs. This year’s roster will also feature just two seniors — Kagan Huneycutt and Drew Sheppard.
“We played 171 innings in the spring and I bring back 167.1 innings on the mound. That’s huge. Then we’ve had a couple of new kids come in during that summer that will only add to that group,” Baldridge said.
Baldridge has been around most of his players since they first picked up a baseball.
“I’ve had most of these juniors and seniors since T-ball,” he said. “A lot of these kids also had older brothers that played in this system, so they’ve been around it all their life. We have a bunch of competitors. You can’t teach that and you can’t coach that. That’s why they’re successful.”
Being around those same student’s parents all that time is also a plus. They know what to expect from the Roff coaching system.
“That’s another good thing. Even the parents get it. Roff is one of the few places you can still really coach and have support from your administration. The parents don’t question things. It makes life easier,” Baldridge said.
Of course, the guy running the Roff show now is Simon.
“There’s no telling what’s going to come down from the top now,” Baldridge joked.
The Tigers begin practice on Monday. That’s a bit later than some area schools, some of which started last week, but Baldridge said his bunch is already ahead of the game.
“I’m looking at having about 14 or 15 kids and 10 to 11 of them have played all summer somewhere on travel teams. They’re going to come in and be baseball ready to go,” he said.
The first opponent on the 2021 Roff fall schedule is Sterling at 3 p.m. on Aug. 7 at the University of Oklahoma’s L. Dale Mitchell Park. That game will technically be a scrimmage because Roff players won’t be in school at that time.
The Tigers then travel to Moss on Aug. 9.
“I’m excited to get started,” Baldridge said.
