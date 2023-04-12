STONEWALL — Three Allen pitchers all had trouble finding the strike zone in a 10-2 loss to Stonewall Monday at Gibson Field.
The Longhorns improved to 9-10 on the year, while Allen dropped to 9-14.
Allen is set to host Hartshorne 4:30 p.m. Thursday on Senior Night.
Stonewall is preparing for the 2023 Stonewall Invitational that kicks off Thursday at Gibson Field. First-round games include Wister versus Stonewall JV at 11 a.m.; Tupelo versus Santa Fe South at 1:30 p.m.; Stonewall versus Red Oak at 4 pm. and Vici versus Boswell at 6 p.m.
Three Allen pitchers — Garrett Nix, Beckett Wells and Jake Hisaw — helped Stonewall out by combining for 12 walks and four hit batters.
The Longhorns led just 2-0 before scoring four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to stretch their advantage to 6-0.
After Allen scored twice in the top of the fifth frame to close the gap to 6-2, the hosts scored a single run in the fifth and ended the game via the run rule with three more runs in the bottom of the sixth.
The game ended when Kaden Romines, Caleb Gibson and Gage Brady drew consecutive walks to force in the final run.
Brady led a five-hit Stonewall offense, going 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored. Mika Matt went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. Gibson went 1-for-2 with two walks and two runs scored for the home team.
Allen got base hits from Alex Hill, Conner Smith and Quinton Walker, who finished 1-for-2 with a walk and a run scored.
