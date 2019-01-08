Longhorns upset No. 8 Rock Creek

STONEWALL – Clayton Findley canned four 3-point shots and finished with 21 points, and Jarrett Ellis added 20 as the Stonewall Longhorns used a relentless third-quarter defense to stun Class 2A eighth-ranked Rock Creek, 54-50, on Friday night.
Stonewall improved to 3-9, while the Mustangs dipped to 11-2.
Dakota Johnson added 13 points to the Stonewall attack, as he nailed one trey.
The Longhorns trailed 31-15 at halftime before going on a massive 24-0 third-quarter run to take a 39-31 advantage into the fourth.
“This was a huge win for us against a really good team,” said Stonewall head coach Wes Moreland. “Our defense in the third quarter allowed us to get back in the game after being down 16 at the half. I’m really proud of our effort. Hopefully, we can build on this.”
Stonewall is at Calvin tonight.
Hill helps Vanoss KO Kiowa
KIOWA – Sando Hill poured in a game-high 29 points, with 16 coming in the first half, as the Class 2A fourth-ranked Vanoss Wolves rolled to a 69-57 victory against the host and Class A fourth-ranked Kiowa Cowboys on Friday.
Hill, who nailed two 3-point baskets and was 9-of-11 from the free-throw line, was one of three Vanoss players to reach double figures. Cade Paulin, behind three treys, followed with 17 points and Tucker Bucher added 16, including three 3-point buckets as well.
The Wolves led 13-12 after one quarter and trailed 29-28 at halftime but gained a 46-44 lead entering the fourth period. Vanoss then closed the game with a 23-13 final quarter to pull away.
Cache Stone led Kiowa with 15 points, including three treys. Noah Belt followed with 13 points, including one 3-point basket, and Ethan Newberry chipped in 10 points.
Roff holds off Red Oak
RED OAK — Brady Benedict and Wil Joplin each drained two 3-point shots and finished with 12 points Friday to help the Roff Tigers outlast Red Oak 51-48 on Friday.
Roff, ranked No. 20 in Class A, improved to 9-5, while Red Oak slipped to 3-11.
Roff also received nine points each from Aiden Bagwell and Trayson Miller as Miller connected for one trey.
The Tigers raced out to a 17-7 lead after one quarter, settled for a 29-22 advantage at halftime and had a 40-35 edge through three quarters.
Dalton Patton poured in a game-high 26 points, including five 3-point conversions, to pace Red Oak. Hogan Earls chipped in 12 points in a losing effort.
Parker helps Tupelo
bury Pittsburg
PITTSBURG – The Tupelo Tigers, leading by nine at the half, went on a 22-5 run through the third quarter and a 21-9 spurt through the fourth in smashing Pittsburg 70-32 on Friday night.
The Tigers improved to 6-8 on the season, while Pittsburg dropped to 2-10.
Fisher Parker, behind a pair of 3-point baskets, led the way for Tupelo with 15 points. Seth Foreman followed with 14, and Austin Vick ended up with 11.
Ty Bourland chipped in nine points off three treys, and James Beach tacked on eight points. Tye Gould nailed two 3-pointers in totaling six points.
Tupelo led just 8-7 after one quarter and went on to a 27-18 halftime advantage before blowing the game open in the third.
The Tigers host Earlsboro tonight.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.