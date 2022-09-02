STONEWALL — The Stonewall Longhorns scored seven runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to break a scoreless tie and cruised past Santa Fe South 9-2 at home Tuesday night.
The Longhorns improved to 6-9 on the year, while the Saints left town at 4-7.
Coach Dillon Monday’s bunch was set to play Clayton and Wapanucka on Thursday and host Indianola at 4:30 p.m. today.
Stonewall’s big fourth-inning volley included a two-RBI single by Gage Brady and run-scoring hits from Mika Matt and Angel Gutierrez. Both Gutierrez and Matt finished with two hits each. Gutierrez went 2-for-4 with four RBIs, while Matta ended up 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored.
Laden Bailey and Kannon Stone also had hits for the home team. Brady had two stolen bases.
Four SHS pitchers combined for four strikeouts and 12 walks.
Albert Gallegos led a seven-hit SFS attack, going 2-for-2 with a walk and a run scored, while David Alvarez finished 2-for-4 for the Saints. Javier Duran went 1-for-1 with two walks.
Speedy Santa Fe South stole eight bases, including two apiece from Alvarez, Gallegos and Juan Dominguez.
Lady Longhorns shut out Roff club
STONEWALL — Sophomore pitcher Talise Parnell tossed a shutout and the Stonewall Lady Longhorns blitzed Roff 7-0 on Tuesday.
The Lady Longhorns snapped a four-game losing skid to improve to 6-8 on the year, while Roff — ranked No. 19 in Class B — dropped to 3-8.
Parnell struck out 11, walked none and scattered three hits in the complete-game mound gem.
SHS leadoff hitter Lilly Wyche led an eight-hit offense, going 4-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored. Parnell slapped a double for the home team and drove in four runs. Faith Ross finished 1-for-3 with a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored. Jakobi Worcester and Landree Dye had the other Stonewall hits.
Shelbey Ensey, Kendra Kirk and Cailey Hill had Roff’s hits.
Roff ace Danleigh Harris turned in a solid pitching performance. She struck out six, walked one and allowed just three earned runs in six innings.
Stonewall is scheduled to host Byng at 4:30 p.m. today, while Roff is competing in the Indianola Fastpitch Tournament.
