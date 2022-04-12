Longhorns bring home tournament title

VELMA — Stonewall’s young baseball team may be hitting its stride at just the right time.
The Longhorns edged host Velma-Alma 7-5 to claim the championship of the 2022 Jake Leffler Memorial Wooden Bat Tournament Saturday at Velma-Alma High School.
On Friday, the Longhorns edged Waurkia 3-2 and turned back Walters 4-2 to earn a spot in the tournament’s title game.
Stonewall is now 12-10 on the season and has won six of its past seven games — including claiming the consolation championship at the Rock Creek Tournament. Velma-Alma fell to 10-3, Walters left the tournament at 9-8 and Waurika stands at 6-6.
“The guys are playing well right now and are really starting to buy in and figure it out,” said Stonewall head coach Dillon Monday. “We’re really young, and those freshmen and sophomores are starting to mature and play with some confidence and it’s showing.”
The SHS roster includes five freshmen and three sophomores.
Monday said his older players are leading by example.
“Our upperclassmen are doing a good job stepping into that leadership helping those young guys develop,” he said.
Pitching was solid both days at Velma-Alma and the Longhorns got timely hits throughout the tournament.
“Our pitchers did a good job of keeping the ball down in the zone and trusting that their defense was gonna have their back and offensively we did a good job of executing when we needed it.”
Stonewall was at Calvin Monday and travels to Allen today.
Championship
Stonewall 7
Velma-Alma 5
Stonewall scored five times in the top of the first inning and then needed to hold off a late Velma-Alma comeback.
The Longhorns got an RBI single from Angel Guitierrez, a two-run double by Garrett Gambrell and a two-run single by Cody Wallace in the big first inning.
Stonewall got a pair of insurance runs in the top of the fourth inning to build a 7-3 lead. The Comets pushed across two runs in the bottom of the fifth — the game lasted just five innings — before Stonewall finally closed the door.
Gutierrez and Gambrell both had two hits apiece in a seven-high SHS offense. Gage Brady went 1-for-2 with a bunt single that drove in a run in the fourth. Mika Matta had the other Stonewall hit.
Riley Abshire led the Comets, going 3-for-3 with an RBI. Jake Thomas went 2-for-3 with a triple, two RBIs and a run scored.
Ryan Guffey was the winning pitcher for Stonewall. He struck out 11, walked four, hit a batter and allowed just three earned runs in the complete-game outing.
Semifinals
Stonewall 4, Walters 2
The game was knotted at 2-2 after two innings but Stonewall scored single runs in the top of the fourth and top of the fifth to turn back the Blue Devils.
Stonewall finished with four hits in the game, all singles.
Garrett Gambrell finished 2-for-3 and scored a run, Ryan Guffey went 1-for-3 and scored a run and Taegus Pouge finished 1-for-2 with a walk and an RBI. Mika Matt walked twice and scored a run for the Longhorns.
Pogue was the winning pitcher for Stonewall. He struck out two, walked one and allowed three hits and one earned run in three innings. Tyler Larsh pitched the final two frames and struck out four of the seven batters he faced.
First Round
Stonewall 3, Waurika 2
Gage Brady pitched four strong innings to help Stonewall send Waurika packing. He struck out five, walked two and allowed just one earned run. Tyler Larsh struck out three of the five batters he faced in the fifth inning to nail down the save.
Stonewall collected five hits in the contest, led by leadoff hitter Kaden Romines who went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored. Taegus Pogue went 1-for-2 with a double and a run scored, while Mika Matta went 1-for-2 with an RBI. Ryan Guffey had the other SHS hit.
