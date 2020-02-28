Lone Grove to honor Gene Caton

LONE GROVE — The Lone Grove High School baseball field will officially be named Gene Caton Field after a dedication ceremony set for 4 p.m. Monday at the Lone Grove Cafetorium.
“There will be the opening game of the season between Lone Grove and Ringling, with another short dedication ceremony on the field before the game,” said Caton’s brother, Jerry Caton.
James Eugene “Gene” Caton was a former Byng High School standout and East Central University player who later put Lone Grove baseball on the state map.
He played at Byng from 1962 to 1966. He was named an Alternate All-State selection his senior year. Upon graduating from ECU, Caton was hired on as the Longhorns head coach.
From 1972 to 1977, the Longhorns made the state tournament seven times, in fall and spring baseball. He led the Longhorns to two state titles, three state runner-up finishes and two semi-final appearances.
Caton died in March of 2019.
In the 21 years under Caton’s leadership, the Longhorns won their district 16 times and he finished his career with 333 victories.
