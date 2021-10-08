LONE GROVE — The Ada High softball team dropped a 10-0 decision to powerhouse Lone Grove Thursday afternoon in the first round of the Class 4A Regional Tournament at Lone Grove High School.
But the final score doesn’t tell the entire tale.
Ada had multiple opportunities to put runs on the board but stranded nine base runners in the five-inning affair. The Lady Cougars left the bases loaded in the third inning, had runners at second and third with no outs in the fourth inning and left runners at second and third with one out in the top of the fifth.
Meanwhile, the host Lady Longhorns scored two runs in both the first and second innings and three runs in each of the third and fourth frames. Lone Grove ended up with just four runners left on base.
Kadence Lampkin was the winning pitcher for Lone Grove. She struck out two, waked three, hit a batter and allowed three Ada hits. Emma Wilson recorded the final five outs of the game for the home team. She struck out four, walked three but didn’t give up a hit.
Ada freshman Bradi Odom pitched all four innings for the Lady Cougars. She struck out three, walked three, hit three batters and scattered six hits.
Lilly Hacker paced Lone Grove at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs. Logan Ketchum also went 2-for-3 with a double, while Nay Nay Turner finished 1-for-2 with a walk, a double, an RBI and a run scored. Jordan Ramsey and Mattie Roj also drove in runs for Lone Grove (27-5).
Ada’s three hits came from Abbey Strong, Trenity Duvall and Elsa Munoz.
The Lady Cougars, now 20-12, tried to stay alive in regional play later Thursday, meeting the loser of a first-round game between Weatherford and Chickasha. Results of that contest were not available at press time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.