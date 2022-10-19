SULPHUR — Braxton Sparks scored on a 14-yard touchdown run with 32 seconds left in the game to help Lone Grove turn back Sulphur 27-20 in a Week 7 matchup at Agee Field.
The Longhorns improved to 5-2 overall and 2-2 in District 3A-2 play, while Sulphur dropped to 3-3 and 2-2. The Bulldogs, Lone Grove and Pauls Valley are all tied for fourth place in the 3A-2 standings behind Heritage Hall (4-0), Plainview (3-1) and Marlow (3-1).
Sulphur travels to Marlow Friday for another huge district matchup.
Both Lone Grove and Marlow are tied for the No. 11 spot in Class 3A in this week’s Associated Press high school football poll.
Against the Longhorns, Sulphur trailed by counts of 13-0 and 20-6 before staging a fourth-quarter rally.
The Bulldogs got a 1-yard TD run by Coy Meyers and a Colten Cole PAT kick cut the Lone Grove lead to 20-13. Minutes late, Cole found receiver Brytan Gady at the pylon for a 4-yard TD pass and his ensuing kick tied the score at 20-all.
After Lone Grove scored what turned out to be the game-winner, Sulphur hurried the ball down the field and had a pass into the end zone in the closing seconds that could have tied the game but it fell complete.
“Lone Grove controlled the entire first half so at halftime we challenged our kids. We weren’t playing the brand of football we normally do. The kids responded,” said Sulphur interim head coach Corey Cole of his team’s late comeback bid. “All you can ask is to have an opportunity in a game like that and we did. We’re throwing it into the end zone at the end of the game. This one stings but as a coach, I’m proud of my kids’ effort tonight. They just came up short.”
Gaddy’s 18-yard touchdown grab in the second quarter got Sulphur within 13-6. However, the Longhorns got a huge 55-yard scoring pass from quarterback Caden Gilmore to receiver Ethan Cohee — who broke a tackle just past the line of scrimmage and sped down the sideline for the score. That TD made it 20-6 at halftime.
The stats were as close as the game was. Lone Grove finished with 370 yards of total offense compared to 351 from Sulphur.
Cole led the SHS offense, completing 11-of-20 passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns. Austin Garrett rushed for 73 yards on 14 attempts for the home team. Gaddy hauled in nine passes for 181 yards and two TDs.
Gilmore completed 17-of-25 passes for 221 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Sparks led a stiff Longhorn rushing attack, finishing with 141 yards on 22 carries and two scores.
Cale McLean caught five passes for 92 yards to pace the Lone Grove receiving corps.
