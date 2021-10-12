Lone Grove bounces Ada in regional title game

LONE GROVE — After big wins over Weatherford and Chickasha, nothing seemed to go right for the Ada High School softball team against host Lone Grove Friday afternoon in a Class 4A Regional Tournament championship game.
The Lady Longhorns piled up 18 hits and took full advantage of six Ada errors in an 18-0 win over the Lady Cougars in five innings.
Lone Grove, winners of 24 straight games, improved to 29-5 heading into this week’s Class 4A State Tournament at Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City. Ada’s strong 2021 season is finished at 22-13.
Lone Grove erupted for 10 runs in the bottom of the first and never looked back. Chloe Yeatts blasted a three-run homer to get the Lady Longhorns on the scoreboard early.
Leadoff hitter Malea McMurtrey led Lone Grove at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored. Jordan Ramsay also finished 3-for-3 with a double, an RBI and three runs scored, while Lexi Meadows went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored.
Mattie Roj finished 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored, while Taylor Mason also went 2-for-3 and drove in a pair of runs.
Logan Ketchum finished 1-for-3 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored and Elaina Ortiz went 1-for-1 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Yeatts ended up 1-for-2 with four RBIs and a run scored for Lone Grove.
Ada finished with three hits and stranded six base runners. Trenity Duvall cracked a double and Ariana Munoz — the losing pitcher — and Abbey Strong had the other two Lady Cougar hits.
Lone Grove ace Emma Wilson struck out nine, walked two and hit a batter in 4.2 innings. After Strong singled and Rylynn Truett drew a two-out walk in the top of the fifth, reliever Mason got Amaya Frizell to fly out to first base to preserve the shutout.
