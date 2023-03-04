Lomega leaves Calvin behind in third period at Class B State

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Calvin Lady Bulldogs hung tough with tradition-rich Lomega for two quarters but the Lady Raiders pulled way after halftime for a 78-55 win Thursday night in the first round of the Class B State Tournament inside the Jim Norick Arena.
No. 2 Lomega advanced to the semifinals with a 28-2 record, while the young, ninth-ranked Lady Bulldogs ended their season at 23-9. The Lady Raiders have won 15 of their past 16 games — the lone loss during that stretch was a 69-41 setback to Class A powerhouse Seiling.
Lomega led just 22-18 after the first period and carried a 39-34 lead into halftime. But the Lady Raiders took charge of the game with a pivotal 24-5 run in the third period.
Freshman star E’Niyah Holmes had a strong outing for the Lady Bulldogs. She finished with 19 points, six rebounds, three assists and six steals. Her sister, freshman Eryanna Holmes, had one of her best outings of the season. She contributed 16 points, including a trio of 3-pointers.
Senior Mena Harrison also reached double figures with 15 points for Calvin. She made 4-of-5 free throws and had a pair of steals.
Lomega standout senior post player Darcy Roberts led all scorers with 27 points. She sank four 3-pointers, tracked down 12 rebounds and added three assists and three steals.
Abby Swart also had a big game for the Lady Raiders with 24 points. She also canned four 3-pointers and had five rebounds and a pair of steals.
Sydni Walker also hit double figures for Lomega with 12 points. She finished 6-of-8 from the field and had seven rebounds.
Lomega won the battle of the boards 44-30.
Calvin will lose Harrison and Nariah Bump to graduation.
