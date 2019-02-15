Members of the Ada Pickleball Club competed in the State Games of Oklahoma Jan. 25-27 at the Oklahoma City Tennis Center.
There were over 300 players in all skills and divisions. Bringing home medals from the local pickleball group were:
• Benny Edwards of Ada and Le Le of Oklahoma City, gold medal, Men’s 3.5 Doubles (65-69).
• Clayton Edwards of Ada and Shaun Buckles of Enid, silver medal, Men’s 5.0 Doubles (19+).
• Donna Cox and Rita Edwards, both of Ada, bronze medal, Women’s 3.0 Doubles (60-64).
The Ada Pickleball Club plays at 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday night at First Methodist Church. Anyone interested in playing or learning to play is welcome to attend. Paddles are available for new players.
