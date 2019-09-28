STONEWALL – The host Stonewall Longhorns opened Class A District baseball play Thursday with two straight victories – a 1-0 decision over Stuart and a 6-2 triumph over Preston.
Stonewall improved to 9-14 with the two wins.
Game 2
Stonewall 6, Preston 2
Kason Barnett finished 2-for-3 with a double and scored a run, while Richard Blue went 1-for-3 and knocked in a pair of runs in the late district victory.
Jarred Vaughn also helped out the Stonewall offense by going 1-for-3 with one RBI and a run scored. The Longhorns compiled six hits.
Stonewall used five pitchers in the game. Ty Humphers was credited with the win. Okie Keeling started and was relieved by Humphers, while Barnett, Blue and Vaughn also made mound appearances.
Game 1
Stonewall 1, Stuart 0
Vaughn and Humphers combined for a three-hit shutout, and Keeling knocked in the only run of the game in the third inning.
Vaughn pitched 5.1 innings and gave up just two walks while striking out two. Humphers was credited with save after working the final 1.2 frames. Humphers allowed no hits and no walks.
Keeling, Cameron Christian and Kaden Turpin each finished 1-for-3.
Keeling blasted a two-out, RBI double in the top of the third inning that plated Humphers, who had reached on a base hit.
Turpin also doubled in Stonewall’s four-hit effort.
Byng scores 42 runs Thursday
BYNG – Brylen Janda and Carson Capps registered back-to-back no-hitters as the Byng Pirates scored a whopping 42 runs in a 20-0 rout of Wanette/Macomb and a 22-0 thumping of Glencoe Thursday in Class A district baseball action at Stokes Field.
The sweep moved Byng to 15-6 on the season.
Game 2
Byng 22, Glencoe 0
Capps pitched all three innings and allowed no walks while striking out four.
Seth Brecheen sparked the Pirates’ 12-hit attack by going 3-for-3 with a triple, a double, seven runs batted in and two runs scored.
Teammates Trae Lowe and Gage Fuller were each 2-for-2. Lowe doubled one time, knocked in four runs, scored three runs and drew two walks, and Fuller picked up one RBI, scored twice and walked once.
Capps (1-for-1), Collin O’Grady (1-for-2) and Riley McCage (1-for-2) each drove home two runs. O’Grady scored three times and walked twice. McCage also scored three runs, and Capps crossed the plate once.
Reid Johnson, in going 1-for-2, knocked in a run, scored twice and drew a walk. Parker Presley had the other Pirate hit in finishing 1-for-1 with three runs scored and a walk.
Byng hit Glencoe with a 10-run first inning.
Game 1
Byng 20, Wanette 0
Janda struck out six batters and walked only one in the two-inning contest. The Pirates managed to get the win while only collecting five hits.
Lowe and O’Grady were each 1-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs scored, as Lowe’s hit went for a double. Ty Wilson (1-for-1) and Brecheen (1-for-2) each picked up one RBI and scored once, and McCage (1-for-2) scored two runs.
Byng scored 13 first-inning runs and added the other seven in the second.
Latta records pair of Class A shutouts
LATTA – The Latta Panthers launched Class A district baseball play Thursday by scoring 37 runs and sweeping to a pair of wins – 18-0 over Indianola and 19-0 over Santa Fe South.
The two wins vaulted Latta to 15-9 on the season.
Game 2
Latta 19, Santa Fe South
The Panthers closed out the late game Thursday with a seven-run fifth inning. This came after Latta blew open a 1-0 contest through two innings with six runs in the third and five in the fourth.
DJ Van Atten homered for the Panthers, while Creed Humphrey, Jeron Johnston and Rylan Reed collected two hits each. Humphrey was 2-for-3 with one RBI, three runs scored and a walk. Johnston and Reed were each 2-for-4 with one RBI. Johnston also scored a run.
Joining in on Latta’s nine-hit attack were Reece Jordan (1-for-1 with a run scored), Cooper Hamilton (1-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a walk) and Van Atten (1-for-3 with the solo homer).
Reed and Chance Perry combined for a one-hitter. Reed gave up the hit while striking out nine and walking two. Perry pitched the fifth and final frame and allowed one walk while striking out one.
Santa Fe South was hampered by five errors.
Game 1
Latta 18, Indianola 0
Justin Kiker homered while Cooper Hamilton tossed a two-hitter for the Panthers.
Creed Humphrey went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and four runs scored to fuel Latta’s 15-hit assault. Kiker finished 2-for-2 with five RBIs and two runs scored.
Hamilton pitched all five innings, struck out 10 and surrendered no walks.
Three other Latta players had two hits each. Kale Williams finished 2-for-2 with a triple, two RBIs and three runs scored. DJ Van Atten was 2-for-3 with one RBI and three runs scored ,and Rylan Reed ended up 2-for-3 with a double, one run scored and a walk.
Chance Perry (1-for-1) doubled and knocked in two runs, and Tucker Abney (1-for-3) picked up one RBI.
The Panthers were also helped by six Indianola errors.
