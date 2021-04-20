Three local basketball players have added yet another honor to their already crowded postseason collection.
Byng's Kennedy Large and Latta's Carson Dean were selected to the 2021 Oklahoma Native All-State girls basketball team while Chad Milne of Allen was included on the boys All-State roster.
This year's ONASA event will take place on Saturday, June 12 in Okmulgee.
Joining Large and Dean on the ONASA girls basketball squad are Kailyn Bearpaw of Kellyville, Ashlynn Berry of Keys, Kayle Lane Borden of Anadarko, Jordan Gann of Ft. Gibson, Rory Greer of Grove, Kacey Fishinghawk of Tahlequah, Lexi Foreman of Anadarko, Raychael Harjo of Moore, Mariah Jenkins of Muldrow, Jaylee Kindred of Warner, Courtney Lee of Central Sallisaw, Grace Danielle Lena of Varnum, Jaylee Moore of Hartshorne, Kathryn Plunkett of Garber, Jaylin Reveles of El Reno, Kennady Roach of Vinita, Kye Stone of Kiowa and Kelbie Washington of Norman.
Milne will be joined on the boys ONASA team by Hayden Bigsoldier of Cyril, Kayden Carter of Norman North, DanQuez Dawsey of Lawton McArthur, Dallen Forsythe of Dale, Marc Gouldsby of Holland Hall, Jace Hollingshed of Oklahoma Union, Austin Hunt of Velma-Alma, Ryan Island of El Reno, Jaylon Johnson of Sasakwa, Cordell King of Varnum, Kaleb King of Wewoka, Garrett Long of Adair, Michael McKinney of Wilson (Henryetta), Nick McLemore of Talihina, Terry Cole Nix of Red Oak, Caden Pawpa of Wagoner, Jayse Ward of Whitesboro, Braden Weaver of Bixby and Isaiah Willis of Shawnee.
