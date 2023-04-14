Three local athletes landed on the Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State boys basketball teams when the rosters were released.
Roff post player Tallen Bagwell and the Vanoss duo of Carter Perry and Brayden Cannon were all named to the Small East team.
Bagwell helped the Tigers to a third consecutive appearance in the Class B State Tournament. Roff finished the season with a 25-7 record.
The RHS senior averaged 12.3 points and six rebounds per game for a team that featured a balanced offensive attack.
“Tallen capped off a great basketball career with the tremendous and well-deserved honor of being selected as an All-Stater,” said Roff boys coach Larry Johnston. “He had a great four years and was a major part of our teams that made three consecutive state tournaments”
During Bagwell’s sophomore and junior campaigns, the Tigers finished as state runners-up.
“Being selected as an All-Stater is a reflection of a great career and the incredible teams we’ve had here over the past handful of years,” Johnston said. “We are extremely happy for Tallen and proud of him.”
Perry and Cannon were the driving forces on a pair of state tournament appearances by the Vanoss boys. This season, the Wolves fell just short of a third trip to state but still finished the season with an impressive overall record of 22-5.
“These two have both started for three years and have been the 1-2 tandem that led us to two state tournaments,” said Vanoss boys coach Jonathon Hurt, who will coach the OCA Small East All-State this summer. “Every night we took the floor we had a chance to win because of these guys.”
Perry averaged 18.4 points per game and Cannon followed at 11.6 points per outing while running the show for the Wolves.
Those three players were joined by four other local athletes who were named to the OCA All Stars By Class teams.
The Ada tandem of Andrew Hughes and Jack Morris are a part of the Class 4A All Stars by Class squad.
Dylan Reed and Brand Wilson — teammates of Bagwell at Roff — were listed on the Class B All Stars By Class.
The All-State boys basketball games are set for July 27 at the Chieftain Center in Sapulpa. The small-school matchup is scheduled to start at 7 p.m., and large schools will follow at 8:30.
Joining Hurt on the boys All-State coaching list are Brian Merritt of Tuttle and Zachary Angle of Cache for the Large West; Beau Wallace of Broken Arrow and Patrick Smith of Broken Bow for the Large East; Kale Pierce of Timberlake and Aaron Garrett of Amber-Pocasset for the Small West and Trae Fairchild of Kellyville will help Hurt for the Small East team.
———o———
OCA BOYS ALL-STATE
Basketball Rosters
Large West
Terry McMorris, Douglass; Caden Kitchens, Kingfisher; Brandon Garrison, Del City; Jordan England, Carl Albert; Evan Barber, Westmoore; Zander Baker, Putnam North; Jacobe Johnson, Mustang; Percy Green, Del City; Xavier Ridenour, Kingfisher; C.J. Smith, Putnam North.
Large East
Parker Friedrichsen, Bixby; Connor Dow, Broken Arrow; Jarreth Ingram, Tulsa Memorial; Seth Pratt, Tulsa Memorial; Kieler Young, Broken Bow; Codey Petree, Stilwell; Brandon Mann, Owasso; Luke Parish, Tulsa Edison; Lathan Boone, Tulsa Booker T. Washington; Hayden Smith, Tahlequah.
Small West
Tymier Adkins-Freeman, Crooked Oak; Carson Thomas, Oklahoma Christian Academy; Joe Hernandez, Texhoma; Jake Peeler, Sentinel; Kyler Penco, Alva; William Mays, Millwood; Avrey Payne, Marlow; Carter Owens, Oklahoma Christian Academy; Carlos Strong, Millwood; Jaxon Willits, Fort Cobb-Broxton.
Small East
Keyton Smith, Preston; Cale Clay, Rattan; Buddy Hammer, Westville; Jace Hunter, Buffalo Valley; Mario Darrington, Tulsa Metro Christian; Jaken Weedn, Glencoe; Jaron Foote, Owasso Rejoice Christian; Carter Perry, Vanoss; Tallen Bagwell, Roff; Brayden Cannon, Vanoss.
