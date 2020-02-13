EDMOND — Three local swimmers qualified for the Class 5A State swim meet after strong showings in regional action in Edmond over the weekend.
Ada High senior Liam Nell finished eighth in the 100 Yard Butterfly with a time of 1:03.45 and 11th in the 200 Yard Individual Medley in 2:36.34. Nell will compete in the state meet, scheduled for Feb. 21-22 at the Jenks Aquatic Center.
Dominick Lowry, another Ada senior, will also be competing at two events in Jenks. He finished 11th in the 50 Yard Freestyle in 25.05 at the regional and 15th in the 100 Yard Freestyle in 59.84.
Byng sophomore Jaylan Miller also qualified for state on two races. She finished sixth in the 100 Yard Backstroke in 1:14.70 and 12th in the 50 Yard Freestyle in 29.37.
In other regional action, Ada junior Conner Berry finished 14th in the 100 Yard Breaststroke in a time of 1:20.64; and Ada freshman Tory Linton finished with a time of 1:25.97 in the 100 Yard Backstroke.
The Cougars’ small boys swim squad finished 14th in the team standings with 28 points.
