SULPHUR — The Byng Lady Pirates hung around for three innings against Caddo during the first round of bracket play Saturday at the 3rd Annual Turnpike Showdown in Sulphur.
However, the Lady Bruins scored six times in the top of the fourth inning and five more in the top of the fifth to pull away for a 16-4 victory.
Byng fell to 4-9 heading into a Monday home matchup with Meeker. The Lady Pirates travel to the Madill Festival today. Byng meets the host Lady Wildcats at 5 p.m. before battling Class 5A No. 15 Sulphur at 6:30 p.m. Caddo, ranked No. 1 in Class 3A, ended up winning the tournament and improving to 18-3 on the year.
Class 3A No. 14 Rattan eliminated the Roff Lady Tigers from tournament play with a 15-5 victory. Roff fell to 10-11, while Rattan entered the week at 14-9.
Roff hosted Stonewall on Monday and is scheduled to host Mill Creek at 5:45 p.m. today.
Class 4A No. 4 Silo bombarded Ada 19-0 in another bracket-play contest. The Lady Cougars entered a Monday home festival with Coalgate and Vanoss at 4-11. The Lady Cougars compete in the Vanoss Festival on Thursday and Friday. Ada meets Stonewall at 3:30 p.m. and Asher at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
Caddo 16, Byng 4
Byng junior Torri Gustin slammed a two-out, two-run homer in the bottom of the first inning to get the Lady Pirates within 3-2. However, the Pirates wouldn’t score again until scratching for two more runs in the bottom of the fifth on run-scoring singles by Hannah Wort and Paige Ridgway.
The Lady Pirates finished with five hits from five different players. Joelee Williams went 1-for-2 with a double and a run scored for Byng, while Brayleigh Stephens also went 1-for-2 and scored one run.
Kadey McKay led a 15-hit Caddo barrage, going 3-for-3 with a walk, a home run, a double, six RBIs and two runs scored. Timber Hensley went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored. Emily Robinson finished 2-for-3 with a triple, a walk, three RBIs and three runs scored from the top of the CHS lineup.
Rattan 15, Roff 5
Roff quickly erased a 2-0 deficit when Chloe Eldred led off the bottom of the first inning and Kaylie Cranford followed a base hit by Danleigh Harris with a two-run blast of her own to put the Lady Tigers on top 3-2.
But Rattan took charge after exploding for 10 runs in the top of the third inning.
Eldred also led off the bottom of the third inning with a solo home run and finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Harris led a 12-hit Roff offense, going 3-for-3. Cranford went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and a run scored and Keela Scott also had a pair of hits for the Lady Tigers.
Sophie Eldred finished 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI.
Selena Taylor led Rattan at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a home run, three RBIs and a run scored. Chloe James went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs and three runs scored, while Courtney Reese also homered for the Lady Rames and finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs, a walk and a run scored.
Silo 19, Ada 0
The Lady Rebels led just 2-0 after the first inning but pushed across 17 runs in the bottom of the second to bury Ada.
The Lady Cougars had two hits in the contest — a triple by Tyley Dotson and a base hit by Kiki Williams.
Among the Lady Rebels’ hitting leaders were Charley Hampton, who finished 2-for-3 with a grand slam and five RBIs and Avery Beauchamp who went 2-for-3 with a walk, a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.