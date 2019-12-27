A number of local teams are amidst the OSSAA Basketball Rankings heading into the second half of the season. Following is a look at each one of those ranked squads.
BOYS
The Ada Cougars (No. 5 in Class 4A): Under the direction of head coach Garland Parks, Ada is off to a 4-2 start and sits in the No. 5 spot in Class 4A. The Cougars are coming off a tough 45-35 road loss to Class 5A No. Shawnee. Ada’s only other loss was to Class 4A No. 2 Heritage Hall. 48-40, in a season-opening road contest.
The Vanoss Wolves (No. 6 in Class 2A): The Wolves, under the direction of Jonathon Hurt, won 11 straight games to start the season before dropping a tough 49-46 setback to Class A No. 10 Roff. The Wolves won back-to-back tournament titles at the Pontotoc Conference Tournament in Allen and the 6th Annual First National Bank Classic in Savanna.
The Roff Tigers (No. 10 in Class A): After their emotional win over local rival Vanoss, the Tigers turned right around and dropped a 48-42 home loss to Class A No. 18 Red Oak. Coach Larry Johnston’s bunch is slowly getting healthier and should continue to be a force over the remainder of the RHS schedule.
The Asher Indians: (No. 13 in Class A): Coach Scott Hamilton’s squad has only lost twice — to local powers Vanoss and Roff at the Pontotoc Conference Tournament. The Indians (10-2) have a stiff test right when they return from the holiday break when they host Class B No. 4 Varnum.
GIRLS
The Ada Lady Cougars (No. 17 in Class 4A): The Lady Cougars finished third in the rugged Bishop Kelley Tournament and currently stand at 6-2 on the year. They lost in overtime to Class 6A No. 11 Sand Springs in the Bishop Kelley semifinals and suffered a tough 33-32 setback to Class 5A No. 15 Shawnee in their final game of the first semester. Ada gets another shot at the Lady Wolves Jan. 3 in Ada.
The Vanoss Lady Wolves (No. 1 in Class 2A): The Lady Wolves started the season off with a 10-game winning streak, but that lofty accomplishment is currently being put to the test. Vanoss is currently competing in the 2019 Bertha Frank Teague Mid-America Classic and the Lady Wolves should be tested for three straight nights at that prestigious holiday tournament.
The Latta Lady Panthers (No. 6 in Class 2A): Latta is off to an 8-2 start and has only lost to Class 2A foes No. 1 Vanoss and No. 3 Dale. The Lady Panthers have wins over Class 3A No. 9 Comanche and Class 4A No. 13 Tuttle under their belts.
The Stratford Lady Bulldogs: (No. 10 in Class 2A): Coach Mark Savage has his team rolling right along with a 10-1 record. The lone loss was to No. 1 Vanoss in the finals of the Pontotoc Conference Tournament.
