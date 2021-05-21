Ada soccer camp to run June 15-16
Ada Soccer Camp 2021 is scheduled for June 15-16 at the Ada High Soccer Field.
The camp — open to kids ages 4-13 — will run from 8 a.m. to noon daily. Cost is $65 per camper and any participants registered by June 1 will get a camp T-shirt.
The goals of the soccer camp are to focus on increasing the skill level of each participant. The hope is that each athlete will walk away with drills and exercises they can work on increasing their soccer skills individually.
To register online, go to www.adasoccercamp.myonlinecamp.com. Forms can also be obtained from Ada girls soccer coach Hannah McCullough (870) 260-4004 or Ada boys soccer coach Cole Jones (903) 456-1424.
Roff softball camp to begin July 19
The 2021 Roff High School Softball Summer Camp is scheduled for July 19-21 at Tiger field.
Cost for the camp, open to students entering grades 5-8, is $50 and includes a camp T-Shirt.
The camp will be conducted by coaches and past and present Roff High School players.
This year’s camp will have three different topics depending on positions and age — fielding, hitting and base running.
Registration will take place between 7:30 and 8:15 a.m. on the first day of camp (July 19).
Cougar baseball camp set for June 7-9
The 2021 Ada Cougar baseball camp is scheduled for June 7-9 at Cougar Field.
The cost is $75 per camper and $65 for each additional family member. Preregistration by May 14 is required.
The camp will run from 9 a.m. to noon daily. Athletes will be divided by grade and/or ability to facilitate instruction levels and safety. Skills that will be stressed include hitting, bunting, infield play, base running and throwing. Instructors will include current Ada Cougar baseball staff and current Ada High School baseball players.
For more information, phone 580-235-5323.
Lady Cougar camp set for June 10-11
The Ada Lady Cougar basketball summer camp is scheduled for June 10-11 inside the Cougar Activity Center.
The cost is $35 per player and includes a camp T-shirt. The camp will run from 9 a.m. to noon and is open to girls and boys entering grades 1-8.
The basketball camp will focus on the fundamentals of ball-handling, shooting, passing and defense while focusing on the team concept.
For more information, contact Ada coach Christie Jennings at jenningsc@adapss.com.
Ada Softball Camp scheduled June 1-3
The 2021 Ada Softball Camp is scheduled for June 1-3 at the Ada High School softball complex.
The camp is open to players ages 6-12 years old. The cost is $50 per camper and includes a camp T-shirt. The camp will run from 9 a.m. to noon each day.
Registration will be from 8:15 a.m. to 9 a.m. on June 1 and payment is due on the first day.
Campers are asked to bring softball equipment and water.
The camp will have an emphasis on the core of fundamentals of base running, hitting, fielding and pitching. Campers will go through stations with qualified instructors and small groups of high school athletes.
For more information, contact coach Taylor Henry at henryta@adapss.com.
