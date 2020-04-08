I wish the Oklahoma Schools Secondary Athletics Association had simply dragged its feet a little bit.
Yeah, I’m still not over state tournament basketball and high school spring sports being vaporized due to this new coronavirus pandemic. I like the word “postponed” in this situation far more than “canceled.”
Let’s preface by what you are about to read by saying this: I want everyone to be safe. Every single sports fan, athlete and coach. All of you.
I just think maybe the OSSAA might have pulled the plug too quickly.
It wouldn’t have been ideal — but what is nowadays? — however, I’m not sure why we couldn’t be playing basketball state tournaments the first week of June and maybe have some sort of postseason for spring sports throughout the same month. Or even finish those up during the first week of July.
Maybe scrap the regular season for baseball, softball, golf, etc., and go straight to the playoffs. I’m sure if I took a vote of state coaches and players, the majority would say some would be better than none.
I know we can’t play any games until it’s safe. I truly understand that. But what if that time comes in June? It may not happen, but it certainly could be better by then. Why couldn’t the OSSAA have said, “We’ll take a look at the possibility of state tournament basketball and spring sports after we see how things are going with COVID-19 the last week of May?”
It’s certainly not unprecedented to be playing a spring sports season in June. I remember back in the spring of 2013, Roff had earned a spot in the state tournament, but that event was put on hold by a lawsuit. The OSSAA decided that Wright City needed to forfeit its next two games — which would have been state tournament contests — after it was determined the Lumberjax had played too many regular-season games that spring. Wright City took the OSSAA to court and the Class A State Tournament, which included the Roff Tigers, was held up until finally resuming on June 6.
The OSSAA followed the state Board of Education’s lead when schools were closed the remainder of the year. But even that group wasn’t crystal clear on the sports side of things.
“While education will resume on April 6 with distance learning, there will not be traditional, in-person instruction or extracurricular activities,” the state board dictated.
It could have easily said “sports or athletics,” but it left a crack open for the OSSAA. But instead of jumping in said crack, it sealed it up. I get it. Extracurricular activities are extracurricular activities. But still.
Maybe I’m just an eternal optimist. Maybe I just hate to say good-bye to some of my favorite senior athletes in the world like this.
I just think that they would have been worth the wait.
