Stonewall athletic clinics planned May 24-26
STONEWALL — Coaches at Stonewall will be offering a series of softball, baseball and basketball summer clinics.
The cost is $40 per player for each of the individual camps and includes a T-shirt and a lunch for each of the three-day events. Camp fees are due by May 10.
All three camps are scheduled for May 24-26 and are open to players entering grades 1-8.
For softball and baseball, 1st through fourth-grade campers will meet from 9 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Students in grades 5-8 will take part in a basketball clinch from 9 a.m to 11:30 p.m. in the Murphy-Roberts gymnasium.
Players entering grades 1-4 will meet for basketball camp from noon to 2:30 p.m. Athletes in grades 5-8 will head to the baseball and softball fields from noon to 2:30 p.m
For more information, contact coach Shana Davidson at 580-927-5902 or coach Jeff Parnell at 580-399-1080, or coach Wes Moreland at 580-310-2677.
Cougar baseball camp set for June 7-9
The 2021 Ada Cougar baseball camp is scheduled for June 7-9 at Cougar Field.
The cost is $75 per camper and $65 for each additional family member. Preregistration by May 14 is required.
The camp will run from 9 a.m. to noon daily. Athletes will be divided by grade and/or ability to facilitate instruction levels and safety. Skills that will be stressed include hitting, bunting, infield play, base running and throwing. Instructors will include current Ada Cougar baseball staff and current Ada High School baseball players.
For more information, phone 580-235-5323.
Lady Cougar camp set for June 10-11
The Ada Lady Cougar basketball summer camp is scheduled for June 10-11 inside the Cougar Activity Center.
The cost is $35 per player and includes a camp T-shirt. The camp will run from 9 a.m. to noon and is open to girls and boys entering grades 1-8.
The basketball camp will focus on the fundamentals of ball-handling, shooting, passing and defense while focusing on the team concept.
For more information, contact Ada coach Christie Jennings at jenningsc@adapss.com.
Ada Softball Camp scheduled June 1-3
The 2021 Ada Softball Camp is scheduled for June 1-3 at the Ada High School softball complex.
The camp is open to players ages 6-12 years old. The cost is $50 per camper and includes a camp T-shirt. The camp will run from 9 a.m. to noon each day.
Registration will be from 8:15 a.m. to 9 a.m. on June 1 and payment is due on the first day.
Campers are asked to bring softball equipment and water.
The camp will have an emphasis on the core of fundamentals of base running, hitting, fielding and pitching. Campers will go through stations with qualified instructors and small groups of high school athletes.
For more information, contact coach Taylor Henry at henryta@adapss.com.
OSD to host golf fundraiser
SULPHUR — The Oklahoma School for the Deaf Foundation benefit golf tournament is scheduled for May 3 at the Dornick Hills Golf and Country Club in Ardmore.
Check-in is at 8 a.m. and the tournament will tee off at 9 a.m. with a shotgun start.
Cost is $1,000 for each four-person team. Proceeds will benefit OSD student programming and related support. Lunch will be provided.
For more information, phone 580-622-4909.
