Free tennis clinic set for June 9
The Oklahoma Tennis Foundation is hosting a free tennis clinic Friday, June 9, at the Ada Tennis Center.
The clinic is scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and is open to area students entering grades 2-8. The event will be conducted by Oklahoma Tennis Hall of Fame members and OKTF Board Members.
Free drinks, an OKTF T-shirt and a tennis racquet will be provided for each participant.
For more information, contact Terry Swopes at (580) 320-5382.
ECU accepting nominations for 2024 Athletic Hall of Fame
The East Central University Athletic Department has officially announced the 2024 ECU Athletics Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony date which is set for Friday, February 2, 2024, at the Chickasaw Business and Conference Center.
ECU Athletics will now be accepting nominations for the 2024 class until July 1. The nomination form link can be accessed on www.ecutigers.com underneath the “Fan Zone” tab.
Nominations will be accepted for the following categories: Student Athlete, Team, Distinguished Coach, Staff, or Administrator, Distinguished Service and Distinguished Alumni.
For more information, contact (580) 559-5814.
Tiger Club Clinic set for June 15-16 at ECU
The East Central University women’s basketball team will host a Tiger Cub Clinic June 15-16 inside the Kerr Activities Center.
The clinic is open to players entering grades 1-8. Campers in grades 1-4 will meet from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and campers entering grades 5-8 will meet from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $70 per camper.
For more information, contact Heather Hurt at hrobben@ecok.edu.
