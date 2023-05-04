Four local slow-pitch softball teams saw their seasons come to an end last week. Following is a look back at their final games. Each one put up great fights before falling short of state tournament berths.
Roff Lady Tigers
Coach Jaden Reed’s Roff team was tossed into a Class A Regional that included No. 1 and host Red Oak and No. 5 Kiowa.
In the regional consolation championship game against the gritty Cowgirls, the 13th-ranked Lady Tigers gave them all they wanted before a late comeback fell short in a 12-9 loss.
Kiowa tried to pull away from Roff late, scoring five runs in the top of the fifth inning and two more in the sixth to grab a 12-4 lead.
The Lady Tigers began to rally in the bottom of the sixth.
Junior Brianna Bess followed a one-out base hit by Sophie Eldred and an intentional walk to Kaylie Cranford by blasting a three-run homer over the center field fence that trimmed the Kiowa lead to 12-7.
Then, in the bottom of the seventh, Kaitlyn Davis led off with a double and senior Chloe Eldred — fittingly in the final at-bat of a stellar varsity career — hit a home run that got the Lady Tigers within 12-9. It was Eldred’s team-leading 14th home run of the spring.
Shelbey Ensey followed with a base hit before Kiowa finally recorded the last two outs of the game.
Roff actually out-hit Kiowa 11-9. Bess led the RHS offense by clubbing two home runs. She went 2-for-3 with five RBIs.
Chloe Eldred finished 2-for-4 with two home runs, three RBIs and two runs scored, while Danleigh Harris went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, her 13th of the year. Davis also had two hits and scored once for the Lady Tigers.
Paige Igou had the hot bat for the Cowgirls. She finished 3-for-4 with a home run, two doubles and six RBIs. Kiowa — which advanced to the semifinals of the Class A State Tournament on Tuesday — also got a solo home run from Mollie Bain.
No other KHS player had more than one hit. Alison Wolfenbarger slapped a triple for Kiowa and Tyler Giaudrone and R Dominic both hit doubles.
Reed chose to issue eight intentional walks to the hard-hitting Kiowa club.
The Lady Tigers ended the season with 22 wins and 22 losses.
Vanoss Lady Wolves
It seems like more times than not the Lady Wolves’ path to the state tournament runs through Morrison. It was no different this spring. No. 16 Vanoss was thrown to the Wolves and sent to a Class 3A Regional Tournament that also included host and No. 3 Morrison, No. 6 Amber-Pocasset and No. 11 Mooreland. Rains moved the tournament to Stillwater.
Vanoss battled its way into the regional runner-up contest before dropping a 19-11 decision to Am-Po in a game that was closer than the final score might indicate.
Remarkably, the Lady Wolves rallied from an 11-1 deficit by scoring six runs in the bottom of the third inning and four more in the fourth to draw even at 11-11.
However, Amber-Pocasset went on to outscore the Lady Wolves 8-0 over the final three frames to pull away in the end.
Vanoss piled up 19 hits in the contest and had six different players finish with three hits each.
● Senior Riley Reed finished 3-for-4 with two home runs, four RBIs and two runs scored.
● Junior Maggie Stone went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs.
● Senior Madi Faust homered in a 3-for-4 outing that also included two RBIs and two runs scored.
● Senior Hailee Brown went 3-for-5 with a triple and a run scored.
● Senior Jacee Underwood finished 3-for-4 with an RBI and three runs scored.
● Senior Trinity Belcher ended up 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored.
The Lady Wolves ended the season with a 24-16 record, while Am-Po advanced to the state tournament with an 18-5 mark.
Byng Lady Pirates
The Byng Lady Pirates headed to Broken Bow for a Class 5A Regional Tournament that included the host and fourth-ranked Lady Savages, No. 10 Dickson and sixth-ranked Stilwell.
After dropping a 20-10 decision to Broken Bow, the Lady Pirates faced Dickson in an elimination game and the Lady Comets prevailed 9-7.
Byng scored three runs in the first inning off a three-run homer by Torri Gustin to grab an early lead before Dickson rallied and the game was tied after five full innings.
The Lady Comets erupted for six runs in the top of the sixth inning — highlighted by a grand slam from Emily Nogueira.
Byng attempted a comeback by scoring two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning and two more in the seventh before falling just short.
The Lady Pirates started the seventh off by quickly loading the bases on a base hit from Gustin and back-to-back walks to Jolee Williams and Havyn Miller.
Chloe Gaines grounded into a fielder’s choice for the second out of the inning but a run scored to get Byng within 9-6.
Brayleigh Stephens then drove in a run with a clutch base hit to left field that made it 9-7. Hailey Alexander re-loaded the bases for the Lady Pirates with an infield single before Dickson was finally able to get out of the jam.
Byng stranded a total of 11 base runners in the contest.
Gustin’s late-inning surge at the plate continued for Byng. She led her team’s 11-hit offense, going 3-for-3 with a walk, three RBIs and two runs scored. Williams and Alexander contributed two hits apiece for the Lady Pirates.
Dickson also got home runs from Shelby Beard and Landri Oxley.
Byng ended its season at 12-15, while advanced to the Class 5A State Tournament with a 16-10 mark.
Tupelo Lady Tigers
The sixth-ranked Tupelo Lady Tigers saw their season come to an agonizing end with a pair of tough losses at a Class A Regional Tournament hosted by Stuart last weekend.
The second-ranked Lady Hornets slipped past Tupelo 14-13 in an epic regional championship matchup and the Lady Tigers fell to 10th-ranked Maud 13-11 in eight innings. Earlier in the tournament, Tupelo had hammered Maud 16-4.
Against Maud, Tupelo senior Kylee Watson hit a dramatic two-out, two-RBI home run in the bottom of the seventh to tie the score at 11-11.
Americus Street answered for the Maud squad by ripping a solo home run with one out in the top of the eighth inning. The MHS Lady Tigers added an insurance run thanks in part to a Tupelo error that put Maud ahead 13-11.
Tupelo went down in order in the bottom of the eighth.
The THS Lady Tigers fell behind 8-1 early but slowly battled back. Watson’s three-run blast in the bottom of the fifth inning cut the Maud lead to 10-9 and set up the wild finish.
Watson ended the game 3-for-4 with five RBIs. to pace a 14-hit Tupelo offense. Junior Ava Sliger smashed two solo home runs, walked and scored three times for the Lady Tigers.
Leadoff hitter Maci Gaylor and teammate Jayce Stringer both went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored. Kayle Watson finished 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for the Tupelo team and Bailey Battles also had a pair of hits and drove in a run.
Street led a 21-hit Maud barrage, going 4-for-4 with two home runs, a double, two RBIs and four runs scored. Maddison Dustman and Shaelynn Fletcher also hit homers for the MHS Lady Tigers. Aubrey Williams finished 3-for-5 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored, while Dustman ended up 2-for-5 with four RBIs and three runs scored.
Tupelo saw its strong season end at 20-12. The Lady Tigers were later named the Class A Academic state champions and received their award at the Class A State Tournament on Tuesday at Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.
Maud advanced to the state tournament with a 21-7 record before being eliminated by No. 1 and eventual state champion Red Oak by an incredible score of 34-4 in a first-round matchup.
