Local Softball Capsules

SOFTBALL
Monday, March 11
At Byng Festival
Game 1
Byng 14, Purcell 5
PURCELL 200 300 — 5 10 2
BYNG 311 117 — 14 18 1
Skinner and Sunny Sanders; Kali Dennis and Maddie Kelough. W – Dennis. L – Skinner. HR – Brook Fleming 2 (P) – Britney Brooks-Teel 2, Dennis, Kennedy Large, Krosby Clinton (B). 2B – Kelough, McKinley Feazle (B). HL – Fleming 3-3, 3 RBIs, 2 RS; Staton 2-2, 1 RBI; Kinkey Croslin 2-3, 1 RS; McKiddy 1-1; Smedly 1-2, 1 RS; Dru Bryant 1-3 (P); Dennis 3-4, 3 RBIs, 1 RS; Sydnee Fortner 3-4, 2 RS; Brooks-Teel 2-3, 3 RBIs, 3 RS, 1 BB; Clinton 2-4. 3 RBIs, 2 RS; Large 2-4, 2 RBIs, 3 RS; Feazle 2-4, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Kelough 1-1, 1 RBI, 1 RS, 1 BB; Addison McGill 1-3, 1 RS; Lexi Tusek 1-3, 1 rS; Alana Crain 1-3 (B).
NOTEWORTHY: Britney Brooks-Teel clubbed two home runs and Kali Dennis, Kennedy Large and Krosby Clinton hit one apiece, and the Byng Lady Pirates pushed past Purcell 14-5 in the first game of the Byng Festival Monday evening. Dennis and Sydnee Fortner were the top hitters in Byng’s 18-hit attack. Dennis was 3-for-4 with three RBIs and a run scored, while Fortner was also 3-for-4 and scored a pair of runs. Brooks-Teel ended up 3-for-4 with three RBIs, and three runs and scored a walk. Additionally, for the Lady Pirates, Clinton, Large and McKinley Feazle were each 2-for-4. Clinton drove in three runs and scored twice. Large drove in two runs and scored three times, and Feazle had one RBI with a double and scored a run. Dennis got the pitching win, as she allowed 10 hits and no walks while recording a strikeout. All five Purcell runs were earned. Byng scored in every inning, including a seven-run effort in the sixth to conclude the contest.
Game 2
Byng 25, Holdenville 7
BYNG 212 243 (11) — 25 29 0
HOLDENVILLE 031 201 0 — 7 11 1
Kali Dennis and Maddie Kelough; Cotts and Torres. W – Dennis. L – Cotts. HR – Krosby Clinton 2, Kelough, Britney Brooks-Teel, McKinley Feazle (B); Bowen 2, Fixico, West, Stevie Huff, James (H). HL – Feazle 4-4, 2 RBIs. 5 RS, 2 BB; Brooks-Teel 4-5, 1 RBI, 3 RS; Dennis 4-5, 1 RBI. 3 RS; Sydnee Fortner 4-6, 1 RBI, 4 RS; Lexi Tusek 3-4, 2 RBIs, 3 RS; Clinton 3-5, 7 RBIs, 2 RS; Alana Crain 3-5, 2 RBIs, 3 RS; Kelough 2-5, 4 RBIs, 2 RS; Addison McGill 2-5, 4 RBIs, 2 RS (B); Bowen 2-3, 2 RBIs, 2 RS; West 2-3, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Torres 2-3, 1 RS; James 1-2, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Tatum 1-2; Huff 1-3, 2 RBIs, 1 RS; Fixico 1-3, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Cotts 1-3 (H).
NOTEWORTHY: Four hits each from McKinley Feazle, Britney Brooks-Teel, Kali Dennis and Sydneee Fortner propelled the Byng Lady Pirates to a 25-7 smashing of Holdenville in Game 2 Monday night. Krosby Clinton also hit a pair of homers in going 3-for-5 with seven RBIs and two runs scored. Feazle homered in a 4-for-4 effort and knocked in two runs, scored five times and drew a pair of walks. Brooks-Teel ended up 4-for-5 with one RBI and three runs scored. Kali Dennis also went 4-for-5 while picking up one RBI and scoring three times. Fortner finished 4-for-6 with one RBI and four runs scored, as Byng compiled 29 hits. Lexi Tusek and Alana Crain each collected two RBIs and three runs scored. Tusek ended up 3-for-4 from the plate, while Alana Crain went 3-for-5. Maddie Kelough and Addison McGill each finished 2-for-5 with four RBIs and two runs scored. Dennis picked up the pitching win, as she allowed 11 hits and no walks while recording three strikeouts. All seven Holdenville runs were earned.
At Stonewall
Stonewall 12, Allen 0
ALLEN 000 — 0 2 1
STONEWALL (12)00 — 12 13 0
Katy Reed and Taylen Mason; Alexis Chamberlain and Kai Watkins. W – Chamberlain. L – Reed. HR – Chamberlain (S). 2B – Dawsyn Lyon 2, Clio Heath (S). HL –Stevi Caldwell 1-1; Savanna Yetter 1-1 (A); Lyon 2-2, 2 RBIs, 1 RS; Mahayla Walker 2-2, 2 RS, 1 BB; Chamberlain 2-3, 4 RBIs, 2 RS; Mary Collins 1-1, 1 RBI, 1 RS, 1 BB; Ashley Hayes 1-2, 2 RBIs, 1 RS; Watkins 1-2, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Rachel Crittell 1-2, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Meghan Sliger 1-2, 1 RS; Heath 1-2, 1 RS; Tatum Brady 1-2, 1 RS (S).
NOTEWORTHY: The Stonewall Lady Longhorns pounded out 13 hits and scored 12 first-inning runs in rolling to a 12-0 rout of the Allen Lady Mustangs in 2 ½ innings Monday evening. Alexis Chamberlain homered, drove in four runs and scored twice in a 2-for-3 outing. She also pitched all three innings for the win, allowing just two hits and walking one. Dawsyn Lyon and Mahayla Walker each finished 2-for-2. Lyon doubled twice and scored a run, while Walker scored twice and drew a walk. Ashley Hayes (1-for-2) also knocked in two runs and scored once. Mary Collins (1-for-1), Kai Watkins (1-for-2) and Rachel Crittell (1-for-2) each picked up one RBI and scored once. Stevi Caldwell and Savanna Yetter each finished 1-for-1 for Allen’s only hits. Katy Reed took the loss.
